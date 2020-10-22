 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Pop Kids drive-thru event sold out

Tulsa Pop Kids drive-thru event sold out

{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Pop Kids drive thru

A drive-through experience at Persimmon Hollow, home of Tulsa Pop Kids, is designed to be a safe, family-friendly event that will boost literacy through pop culture. A Saturday, Oct. 24 event is sold out. Courtesy Mike Tedford Photography

 Courtesy, Mike Tedford Photography

Tickets are sold out for a Tulsa Pop Kids live literacy drive through event scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24 at Persimmon Hollow, home of Tulsa Pop Kids.

The event is similar to a pop culture convention on wheels. A similar and inaugural event earlier this year attracted more than 450 cars and almost 2,000 people. A news release said more props, characters and stories have been added for the follow-up event, which is expected to attract more than 800 vehicles and an estimated 3,500 people.

Every child will receive a free book and a kid’s meal card from Chick-fil-A.

Morning session attendees should get in line by 9 a.m. Afternoon session attendees should get in line by 1 p.m. Enter from the far westbound lane and do not block businesses and neighborhood entrances.

Tulsa Pop Kids uses initiatives to boost literacy through pop culture.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News