Tulsa Pop Kids drive-thru event sold out

Tickets are sold out for a Tulsa Pop Kids live literacy drive through event scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24 at Persimmon Hollow, home of Tulsa Pop Kids.

The event is similar to a pop culture convention on wheels. A similar and inaugural event earlier this year attracted more than 450 cars and almost 2,000 people. A news release said more props, characters and stories have been added for the follow-up event, which is expected to attract more than 800 vehicles and an estimated 3,500 people.

Every child will receive a free book and a kid’s meal card from Chick-fil-A.

Morning session attendees should get in line by 9 a.m. Afternoon session attendees should get in line by 1 p.m. Enter from the far westbound lane and do not block businesses and neighborhood entrances.

Tulsa Pop Kids uses initiatives to boost literacy through pop culture.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.