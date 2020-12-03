Tulsa Pop Kids Christmas drive-thru events begin Saturday

Persimmon Hollow, the headquarters of the Tulsa Pop Kids charitable organization, has been decorated for the season and will be the site of Tulsa Pop Kids Christmas light drive-thru events in December. The first of those events is Saturday, Dec. 5.
No tickets are needed, but donations are accepted. Proceeds will go toward the funding of books, literacy programs and future events with local children’s organizations.
The drive-thru events will be themed. Visitors can see not only Christmas lights, but cosplay characters from pop culture and some of Tulsa Pop Kids’ favorite props. Princess night is Dec. 5, Tulsa Chrismas parade night is Dec. 11, Star Wars night is Dec. 18 and superhero night is Dec. 19. Event times are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Persimmon Hollow is located at 6927 S. 115th E. Avenue in Broken Arrow.
The mission of Tulsa Pop Kids is to boost children’s literacy through pop culture and entertainment.
