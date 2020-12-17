 Skip to main content
Tulsa Pop Kids Christmas drive-through events continue with Star Wars, superhero nights

The force is strong at Persimmon Hollow.

Tulsa Pop Kids, which is staging a series of Christmas light drive-thru events at its Persimmon Hollow headquarters, will continue with Star Wars night on Friday, Dec. 18 and superhero night on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Persimmon Hollow is located at 6927 S. 115th East Ave. in Broken Arrow.

Visitors can see Christmas lights, cosplay characters from pop culture and some of Tulsa Pop Kids’ favorite attention-getting props.

No tickets are needed, but donations are accepted. Proceeds will go toward the funding of books, literacy programs and future events with local children’s organizations. The mission of Tulsa Pop Kids is to boost children’s literacy through pop culture and entertainment.

