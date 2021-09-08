Tulsa PAC to require masks through 2021

Officials with the Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced Wednesday that it will require all those attending shows at the facility's various theater venues to wear masks.

The decision, officials said in a release, is "to protect our staff, presenters, performers, community and the art we love."

"Because the number of COVID-19 cases in the areas served by the Tulsa Performing Arts Center continues to be high and categorized as Severe to Extreme Severe Risk by the Tulsa Health Department," the statement reads, "we have made the decision to require masks inside of the building and during all events throughout the end of the calendar year."

The statement said the decision, in addition to helping protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, also serves to "help us keep our stages full. Bringing live performances back to the stage has been difficult as productions struggle to keep casts and crew well. One cast outbreak can spell the end of a production, so it is extremely important to protect these productions as much as possible in order to keep art on the stage."

Amanda Nichols, director of public relations for the Tulsa PAC, said the ticket office has received some requests for refunds from patrons because of the mask policy.