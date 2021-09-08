Tulsa PAC to require masks through 2021

Officials with the Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced Wednesday that it will require all those attending shows at the facility's various theater venues to wear masks.
The decision, officials said in a release, is "to protect our staff, presenters, performers, community and the art we love."
"Because the number of COVID-19 cases in the areas served by the Tulsa Performing Arts Center continues to be high and categorized as Severe to Extreme Severe Risk by the Tulsa Health Department," the statement reads, "we have made the decision to require masks inside of the building and during all events throughout the end of the calendar year."
The statement said the decision, in addition to helping protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, also serves to "help us keep our stages full. Bringing live performances back to the stage has been difficult as productions struggle to keep casts and crew well. One cast outbreak can spell the end of a production, so it is extremely important to protect these productions as much as possible in order to keep art on the stage."
Amanda Nichols, director of public relations for the Tulsa PAC, said the ticket office has received some requests for refunds from patrons because of the mask policy.
"Usually the reason is a medical one, that they know they could not wear a mask for so long for health reasons," Nichols said. "For the most part, people have been very civil and understanding about the requirement."
Last month, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, which presents the bulk of its concerts at the Tulsa PAC, announced that it would require those attending to wear masks.
Even entertainer Jimmy Buffett, during a conversation about his musical "Escape to Margaritaville" that played last week at the Tulsa PAC to masked audiences, encouraged people to take every precaution against COVID-19 in insure that live entertainment can happen.
"The vaccine is the gateway drug to having fun once again,” Buffett told the Tulsa World. “If we’re ever going to get back to normal, that’s the only way to go.”
Refunds for tickets to PAC events are available by calling 918-596-7111 or emailing ticketoffice@tulsapac.com.