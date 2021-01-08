Tulsa PAC cooling system leaked Thursday causing minor flooding; no serious damage

A pressure valve that is part of the cooling system for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center malfunctioned Thursday, causing some minor flooding in the lower levels of the facility.

"The center is cooled by a chilled-water system — there are places that look like a battleship, because of all the pipes running through the building — and a pressure valve in the area below the Doenges and Norman theaters blew," said Mark Frie, president and CEO of the Tulsa PAC.

A company specializing in disaster restoration was hired Thursday to remove the water from the facility.

"There was some minor, water-related damage," Frie said. "That area of the facility is primarily concrete. And it wasn't anything that will prevent us from re-opening — whenever that may be."

The Tulsa PAC, which is owned by the city of Tulsa, has been dark since March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

