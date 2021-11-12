Tulsa ornament creator Bobbie Whaling, Connie Cronley appearing at Sweet Tooth event

Connie Cronley and Bobbie Whaling will be featured guests during Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company’s next “meet the artist” series event, scheduled 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the store, 3541 S. Harvard Ave., Suite D.
The series is dedicated to local artists.
Whaling, a retired art teacher, will be signing her 2021 Tulsa ornament. She has been designing ornaments depicting a different Tulsa landmark or event for 33 years. This year’s ornament, available for purchase, celebrates Tulsa’s Black Wall Street.
Cronley will be signing her new book, “Life On Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard.”
The book tells the story of Catherine Ann “Kate” Barnard (1875-1930), a fiery political reformer and the first woman elected to state office in Oklahoma. Barnard was commissioner of Charities and Corrections almost 15 years before women won the right to vote in the United States.
