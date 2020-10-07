Tulsa Opera to stage baseball-themed 'Rigoletto' at ONEOK Field

“The baseball diamond is a beautiful thing and a stage in and of itself,” Picker said in an interview with the Tulsa World when the project was announced. “Having the singers associated with one of the bases on the field is a way to integrate opera in an organic way, rather than putting up a stage on the field where it doesn’t belong.

“And it gives our director, Jim Robinson, a unique canvas,” he said. “There’s quite a bit he can do in creating connections and associations with baseball in this production, to marry the baseball diamond to opera.”

Picker added that baseball and opera aren’t as unusual a combination as one might think. “Angela, or the Umpire’s Revenge,” a baseball-themed opera by Paul Eaton, debuted in 1888, and in the past two decades, several contemporary composers have written operas about baseball.

Robinson is one of the most popular and in-demand directors in the opera world, staging acclaimed productions of classic and contemporary operas for many of the top companies around the world. He also serves as artistic director of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis, where he was to direct the world premiere of Picker’s latest opera, “Awakenings” — a project that had to be postponed because of the pandemic.