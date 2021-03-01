Tulsa Opera to present 'Greenwood Overcomes' concert

It will be performed in front of a back drop created by Tulsa graffiti artist Chris “Sker” Rogers, commissioned by Tulsa Opera. Sker created the Black Wall Street mural in the Greenwood district (painted by Donald "Scribe" Ross) that has become one of the city’s best-known cultural landmarks.

The concert is Tulsa Opera's way of participating in the citywide centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, an effort spearheaded by the concert’s co-producer, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission (Tulsa2021.org).

“The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre gouged an ugly and enduring scar into the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and America," Picker said in a statement. "The racism that hid the massacre from public memory for much of the last century can also be found in the opera and classical music realms, which have similarly obscured and omitted important contributions by Black composers.