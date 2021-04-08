Tulsa Opera adds performance for 'Greenwood Overcomes' concert

The four works commissioned by Tulsa Opera are:

"Condolence," Stewart Goodyear's setting of a poem by Dorothy Parker, sung by Noah Stewart.

"Songs for the People" by James Lee III, that uses a poem by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper as text, performed by Denyce Graves.

"Inside Is What Remains," by Florence Price Award-winning composer Nkeiru Okoye, performed by Leona Mitchell.

"There are Many Trails of Tears," an aria from the forthcoming opera "Fire Across the Tracks: Tulsa 1921," by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis and librettist Thulani Davis, performed by Davóne Tines.

"Fire Across the Tracks: Tulsa 1921," which Tulsa Opera has commissioned, is centered around residents of the Greenwood district at the time of the massacre. “There are Many Trails of Tears” is based on a first-hand account of the massacre by Buck Colbert Franklin, a lawyer who worked to help Greenwood citizen rebuild their community, and whose son was the noted historian John Hope Franklin.

Also performing will be soprano Leah Hawkins; tenor Issachah Savage; mezzo-soprano Krysty Swann; and bass Kevin Thompson. Howard Watkins will be the pianist for the evening.