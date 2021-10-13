Tulsa Oktoberfest returns with full schedule, new events

The Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa, one of the city’s most beloved autumn traditions, returns to the River West Festival Park for six days of events, Oct. 19-24, after last year’s pandemic-enforced hiatus.

This will be the 42nd annual Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa, which has grown into one of the largest and most authentic festivals of its kind in the country, consistently rated by Condé Nast Traveler as one of America’s top Oktoberfests, and recognized as a Top 5 Authentic U.S. Oktoberfest by USA Today.

“We’re eager to bring back one of the best Oktoberfests in America complete with an impressive schedule of events,” Tulsa Oktoberfest Board Chair Scott Mitchell said. “You’ll find a little bit of everything at the Linde Oktoberfest including nonstop music, singing and dancing, a seemingly endless supply of beer, and good vibes for everyone all around.”

Many of the things that Tulsans have come to associate with Oktoberfest will be in place this year, including bands and entertainers from across the U.S. as well as from Germany; classic German and European foods; carnival rides; children’s entertainment and activities; an arts and crafts market; German-themed games, activities and contests; and more than 80 varieties of beer (or “bier,” if one wants to be authentic).