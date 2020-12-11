Tulsa native wins Saroyan prize for nonfiction

Tulsa native Jennifer Croft, whose work as a translator has earned her international acclaim, was awarded the 2020 William Saroyan International Prize for Writing for her book, "Homesick: A Memoir."

Croft will receive a $5,000 cash prize, as will this year's fiction award winner, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, for his novel "Friday Black."

The awards, named in honor of William Saroyan, the Armenian-American novelist and playwright best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "The Time of Your Life" and the novel "The Human Comedy," are presented by the Stanford University Libraries and the William Saroyan Foundation.

Croft's "Homesick" began in 2005 as an internet project, combining prose and photography. In an interview with the Tulsa World at the time, Croft said, "I wanted to write something that would give my friends some idea of the place where I grew up and the sort of life people live there. My friends have this idea that Oklahoma is the most unbelievably exotic place you can imagine.”

While Croft does not use real names, the story is about her and her younger sister growing up in Tulsa and how their close relationship is sundered by forces they cannot control.