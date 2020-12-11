Tulsa native wins Saroyan prize for nonfiction

Tulsa native Jennifer Croft, whose work as a translator has earned her international acclaim, was awarded the 2020 William Saroyan International Prize for Writing for her book, "Homesick: A Memoir."
Croft will receive a $5,000 cash prize, as will this year's fiction award winner, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, for his novel "Friday Black."
The awards, named in honor of William Saroyan, the Armenian-American novelist and playwright best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "The Time of Your Life" and the novel "The Human Comedy," are presented by the Stanford University Libraries and the William Saroyan Foundation.
Croft's "Homesick" began in 2005 as an internet project, combining prose and photography. In an interview with the Tulsa World at the time, Croft said, "I wanted to write something that would give my friends some idea of the place where I grew up and the sort of life people live there. My friends have this idea that Oklahoma is the most unbelievably exotic place you can imagine.”
While Croft does not use real names, the story is about her and her younger sister growing up in Tulsa and how their close relationship is sundered by forces they cannot control.
“I think of it as a love story between two sisters, as well as an ode to places that have been important to me,” Croft said in a 2005 conversation.
One of the judges for the Saroyan prize said Croft's work "is brilliant and lovely and breaks the boundaries of traditional memoir in ways that are exciting and human and real," adding that Croft's "clear and direct prose, her playful exploration of language, and her ability to dive into the complex issues of family and the heart made 'Homesick' leap above.”
Croft earned worldwide fame when her translation of Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk's "Flights" won the 2018 International Booker Award; Tokarczuk would go on to win the Nobel Prize for Literature that same year.
"The goal of the Saroyan Prize is to raise awareness of the work of our award recipients, as well as the wonderfully talented authors who make up our shortlist,” said Mimi Calter, deputy university librarian at Stanford. “I am always pleased to review the submissions, and this year, I think the spirit of William Saroyan’s legacy is clearly reflected in our winners and finalists.”
Nonfiction finalists were "How to Write an Autobiographical Novel: Essays," by Alexander Chee, and "In the Dream House: A Memoir," by Carmen Maria Machado.
Fiction finalists were "Some Trick" by Helen DeWitt and "The Hundred Wells of Salaga: A Novel" by Ayesha Harruna Attah.
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!