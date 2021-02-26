Tulsa musician returns to Sexual Chocolate for 'Coming to America' sequel

Ruffin said people have advised him he should go around telling everyone he was in Sexual Chocolate. He’s appreciative he was able to be in the films, but he said he didn’t really do anything but “get up there and play behind Eddie.”

“It’s not like I’m speaking or delivering punch lines,” he said. “I’m behind an American icon for the second time in my life on film, so yes, that is a big deal and I’m excited about that. But I feel like I didn’t really do much but play guitar and do what I do.”

Music, Ruffin reminded, is his thing. He said he looked himself up on the internet and saw himself described as an American actor. Really? If roles were to come his way, great, but so far, he has shown up only in the two aforementioned movies and in “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back“ with the rest of Morris Day and the Time.

Maybe there’s a way for Sexual Chocolate to spin off into reality. Suttles, during his Zenger interview, said he wants to take the band and “try to do something” after the sequel.