Nathan Wright, a local Tulsa musician, has released his fifth single in an ongoing project to release a new song every six weeks for an entire year.

Wright’s latest release, “Omega Says I’M HERE,” takes us further into the fictional universe and the cast of characters Wright has created. The track details Wrights’ character’s reactions to the arrival of artificial intelligence into their world. On this song, Wright experiments with an expansive rock sound that also allows listeners to hear more of his impressive vocal abilities.

Wright spoke with Tulsa World about “Omega says I’M HERE” and the meaning behind the song, as well as how it all came together.

Tulsa World: “Omega Says I’M HERE” feels like it has more rock influences than some of your previous work in this series. Were there any musicians or specific songs you drew inspiration from for this track?

Nathan Wright: A lot of the stuff that you may hear on the song is me trying to emulate the big rock sound — there’s not just one guitar, there’s six, and the sound feels wide and giant. I really like the golden age of post-rock — Explosions In The Sky, Mogwai, Godspeed You! Black Emperor — those really long songs that grow and become giant as they go. But actually, when I listen back to the song, I’m unintentionally channeling an Elliott Smith song called “Don’t Go Down.” I didn’t notice until the song was finished that it had captured that part of me because Elliott didn’t do a lot of heavy music, but he has a couple songs, and they happen to be really good.

TW: This song explores more of your vocal range. What influenced your choice to record your vocal track that way?

NW: That’s a part of my past that people who are just getting to know me haven’t heard yet. When I was younger, I was extremely loud. When I was studying at the University of Tulsa, I was there on a vocal scholarship, so I trained in opera and choral music for all four years. … Also, when Count Tutu started in 2015, our sound was tremendously louder that it is now. Part of that was stylistic because it wielded a bigger political sledgehammer and had more brute force, but also because we hadn’t gotten our performance to be chill yet — it was 11 people on stage blasting as loud as possible.

TW: What message are you communicating, and where do we find our cast of characters, in this song?

NW: Omega is the main antagonist of the story, and this is his first interaction with the physical world … I remember listening to a podcast Sam Harris did with three different experts on artificial general intelligence, and there was one line from it that jarred me. One of the experts said, “Everyone assumes that if AGI were here, we would know about it. But there’s absolutely no reason for it to announce itself — it could already be around, it just might not think it’s strategic to let anyone know it’s here.” That really hit hard for me, so I started asking myself, “What would the event of an AGI announcing itself look like? Would it be peaceful? Would it be lying? Would it try to demonstrate power?” That’s what’s happening in the song: AGI is heating up the circuits in everyone’s phones, messing with markets by introducing more inflation and devaluing currency, and trying to take control. So, all the characters we have so far are poised separately to take some sort of action against it. That’s where the story is going to go.

To learn more about Wright’s music, visit yeoldetulsa.net

His next release, “Away w/Me” comes out March 15.