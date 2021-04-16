Tulsa music artist Chris Blevins sets album release show at Mercury Lounge

Tulsa musician Chris Blevins will have an album release show April 23 at Mercury Lounge to coincide with the release of “Grief, Love & Other Gifts” via the nonprofit Horton Records. The album is a collaboration with Chloe-Beth Campbell, a 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Enid.

“Horton Records mission is all about supporting Oklahoma artists,” Brian Horton, president of Horton Records, said in a news release. “We’re pleased for this opportunity to showcase the talents of two of the state’s up-and-coming singer songwriters, along with a supporting band packed with exceptional Oklahoma musicians.”

In addition to Blevins and Campbell, “Grief, Love & Other Gifts,” features Johnny Mullenax (guitar), Paul Wilkes (bass), Andrew Bair (piano, organ), Matt Teegarden (drums) and Hank Early (pedal steel).

To pre-order the album, go to hortonrecords.bandcamp.com. For information about the release show, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com.

