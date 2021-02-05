Tulsa music artist Casii Stephan talks about new single, 'Here Comes the Light'

Tulsa-based music artist Casii Stephan has a new single, “Here Comes the Light.”

The song, which delves into letting go of negativity and embracing the light, was released Feb. 5.

Stephan fielded three questions related to the song and current events:

What’s the story behind “Here Comes the Light”?

“Here Comes the Light” was written when I first moved to Tulsa. I was letting go of words and ideas that I had taken on from a random comment made here and there. I had let these words define me when I shouldn’t have. That feeling of letting go was like letting the light shine on my skin and, wherever the light shined, the words disappeared.

In normal times, you might have a show in conjunction with the release of a new single. How are you hanging in during the pandemic?