Tulsa music artist Casii Stephan talks about new single, 'Here Comes the Light'

Tulsa-based music artist Casii Stephan has a new single, “Here Comes the Light.”
The song, which delves into letting go of negativity and embracing the light, was released Feb. 5.
Stephan fielded three questions related to the song and current events:
What’s the story behind “Here Comes the Light”?
“Here Comes the Light” was written when I first moved to Tulsa. I was letting go of words and ideas that I had taken on from a random comment made here and there. I had let these words define me when I shouldn’t have. That feeling of letting go was like letting the light shine on my skin and, wherever the light shined, the words disappeared.
In normal times, you might have a show in conjunction with the release of a new single. How are you hanging in during the pandemic?
Pandemic life is a weird space. On one hand, I appreciate the break to be able to take a step back and really think about what I was doing and if certain things were working. On the other hand, I had three shows at SXSW cancel last year. Plans to tour are gone. So, it’s really bittersweet. I know for a lot of people this has been more bitter than sweet, so I try to just look around and appreciate what I do have and see where I can help those that need a little extra help right now.
What would you like to say about your Coffee with Casii web series being included in programming for the Sundance Film Festival in Tulsa?
Having Coffee with Casii be a part of the Sundance Film Festival was such a weirdly awesome moment. Like here’s this little thing that Amira (manager Amira Al-Jiboori) and I started to just help connect with other people during 2020 and how it can morph to adapt and be something bigger than just me singing on the porch outside the condo. I loved having conversations with Crystal Kayiza, Fire in Little Africa and Joe Cappa. Oklahoma talent is a volcano of awesomeness just waiting to erupt — music, film and art. Don’t sleep on Tulsa.