Tulsa music artist Ben Rector making guest appearance on 'American Idol'

Tulsa's Ben Rector played to a sold-out crowd at Cain’s Ballroom during a past performance at the historic venue. Rector is scheduled to be a guest mentor and performer on "American Idol."
ABC's "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest poses with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. ABC/Eric McCandless
Tulsa music artist Ben Rector will appear as a mentor during an up coming “All Star Duets and Solos” episode of “American Idol” on ABC.
The “All Star Duets and Solos” episodes are scheduled Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5. Rector is expected to be a guest in one of the episodes.
“It was an honor to join American Idol for the all-star duets episode,” Rector said in a quote provided to the Tulsa World. Rector said the participants he met on the show are “top-notch” and he loved getting to know them and performing together.
Other celebrity mentors this season are “American Idol” season five runner-up Katharine McPhee, Jason Aldean, Tori Kelly, Jimmie Allen, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight, Jewel, Incubus singer Brandon Boyd, Maroon 5’s PJ Morton, Josh Groban and Ryan Tedder.
Question: What filmed-in-Tulsa movie recently won a Golden Globe Award?
AP File Photo
Answer: “Minari”
Featuring Korean dialogue with English subtitles, "Minari" was selected as best foreign language film. It has been nominated for multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards, too.
In honor of the "Minari" victory, let’s ask more questions. Here’s an ultimate Tulsa pop culture quiz:
Image by Josh Ethan Johnson/A24 via AP
1. “The Outsiders”
“The Outsiders” launched the careers of a stable of young greaser actors, including Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio.
But who was the already-famous singer and actor who joined them in the film?
Photo courtesy of Joe Cervantez
2. “Tulsa Time”
“Tulsa Time” was a hit for two music artists from different genres.
Who charted with the song?
Tulsa World File photo
3. "Friends"
Which cast member of the television series “Friends” relocates to Tulsa in season nine?
AP File Photo
4. "Sex and the City"
In the third episode of the first season of “Sex and the City,” Sarah Jessica Parker’s character (Carrie Bradshaw) wears a shirt branded with the name of a Tulsa band.
Which band?
AP File Photo
5. A movie shot in Tulsa
5. A movie shot in Tulsa is reputed to be the first direct-to-video film.
What’s the movie?
AP File Photo
6. Rock and Roll song with Tulsa
A curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame included a song with Tulsa in the title as one of the 500 songs that shaped rock 'n' roll.
What’s the song?
AP File Photo
7. Tulsa Day
A movie prompted a former Oklahoma governor to declare April 13, 1949, as Tulsa Day in the state.
What’s the movie?
Tulsa World File photo
8. Tulsa oilman
A long-running sitcom was launched with a premiere episode that featured a Tulsa oilman offering to buy oil-rich rural property.
What’s the TV series — and what are the series' other Tulsa connections?
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
9. "Saturday Night Live"
Dyan Cannon hosted the 19th episode during the debut season of “Saturday Night Live.” She’s not from Tulsa, but the musical guest was.
Who was the musical guest?
AP File Photo
10. Burt Bacharach
Burt Bacharach, winner of multiple Grammys and Oscars, is a legend among composers. He collaborated frequently with Hal David, who, like Bacharach, is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Can you name their Tulsa hit?
AP File Photo
11. "UHF"
The 1989 Weird Al Yankovic movie “UHF” was filmed in Tulsa. Sixteen days before the movie’s release, one of its cast members made his first appearance as a character in a sitcom that now is revered as one of the best in TV history.
Who’s the actor and what’s the TV series?
AP File Photo
12. "Stay Gold"
Which superstar music artist sang “Stay Gold” for “The Outsiders” and its soundtrack?
Tulsa World File photo
13. “We Built This City”
The Starship song “We Built This City” has a Tulsa connection.
What is it?
AP File Photo
14. Rodney Carrington
What was the workplace of Tulsa-based comedian and actor Rodney Carrington when his sitcom debuted in 2004?
AP File Photo
15. “The Big Bang Theory”
Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state and, after “The Big Bang Theory,” Tulsa became a storyline in a spin-off episode.
What’s the Tulsa connection?
AP File Photo
16. Hanson
Tulsa musical trio Hanson was the musical guest during a 1997 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Hanson’s appearance coincided with the final time one of the SNL cast members hosted Weekend Update.
Who was the cast member?
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
17. Stan Lee
Stan Lee (RIP) is the most famous figure in Marvel Comics history, but a Tulsan was among people who followed him as editor in chief at Marvel.
Who?
AP File Photo
18. DC Comics
In 1986 and 1987, DC Comics published a 12-issue miniseries by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons that gained acclaimed as one of the greatest works in the medium. In 2019, the universe of that miniseries was expanded to include Tulsa.
What are we talking about?
AP File Photo
19. Eric Clapton
Though this person stayed out of the spotlight, he was described by Eric Clapton as one of the most important artists in the history of rock.
Who is it?
AP File Photo
20. Gary Busey
Nathan Hale High School alum Gary Busey garnered an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of the title character in 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story.”
Can you name another Tulsan in the film?
AP File Photo
