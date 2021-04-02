Tulsa music artist Ben Rector making guest appearance on 'American Idol'

Tulsa music artist Ben Rector will appear as a mentor during an up coming “All Star Duets and Solos” episode of “American Idol” on ABC.

The “All Star Duets and Solos” episodes are scheduled Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5. Rector is expected to be a guest in one of the episodes.

“It was an honor to join American Idol for the all-star duets episode,” Rector said in a quote provided to the Tulsa World. Rector said the participants he met on the show are “top-notch” and he loved getting to know them and performing together.

For more information on Rector, go to benrectormusic.com.

Other celebrity mentors this season are “American Idol” season five runner-up Katharine McPhee, Jason Aldean, Tori Kelly, Jimmie Allen, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight, Jewel, Incubus singer Brandon Boyd, Maroon 5’s PJ Morton, Josh Groban and Ryan Tedder.

Restoring Leon Russell's Church Studio

Twenty questions: How will you fare in ultimate Tulsa pop culture quiz?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.