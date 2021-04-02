 Skip to main content
Tulsa music artist Ben Rector making guest appearance on 'American Idol'
Tulsa music artist Ben Rector will appear as a mentor during an up coming “All Star Duets and Solos” episode of “American Idol” on ABC.

The “All Star Duets and Solos” episodes are scheduled Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5. Rector is expected to be a guest in one of the episodes.

“It was an honor to join American Idol for the all-star duets episode,” Rector said in a quote provided to the Tulsa World. Rector said the participants he met on the show are “top-notch” and he loved getting to know them and performing together.

For more information on Rector, go to benrectormusic.com.

Other celebrity mentors this season are “American Idol” season five runner-up Katharine McPhee, Jason Aldean, Tori Kelly, Jimmie Allen, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight, Jewel, Incubus singer Brandon Boyd, Maroon 5’s PJ Morton, Josh Groban and Ryan Tedder.

