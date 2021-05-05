Tulsa Mayfest returns to Arts District with more space, new activities

“We worked with them on a project a couple of years ago, and I really appreciate the work they do,” Dazey said.

Dazey calls it the “Creative Reparations Project,” a name that she said was very carefully and deliberately chosen.

“The pieces in this collection are all based on the idea of two into one,” she said. “The gold and the diamond are two very different things, but they can be brought together in a unified, beautiful whole. And the two-into-one concept also speaks to the years 1921 and 2021, and the fact that we’re acknowledging this traumatic past that Tulsa has.

“I know this project is really just a small gesture,” Dazey said, “but I feel a very personal sense of responsibility to do what I can to help heal our community.”

Making room for art

Dazey will be among the more than 80 juried artists who will be showing and selling their works over the course of the 2021 Tulsa Mayfest, taking place May 7-9 in the Tulsa Arts District. The Juried Arts booths will be along Detroit Avenue, between Archer and Cameron Streets.

In addition, more than 40 local artists, including those of the Black Moon Collective, will have booths set up in the parking lot of the Vast.Bank building, just across from ONEOK Field.