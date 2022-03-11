Tulsa hosting World Breaking Classic USA Open Qualifier

A 2022 World Breaking Classic USA Open Qualifier, one of three qualifiers this year, will be held Saturday, June 4 at Legacy Hall inside the Cox Business Convention Center.

The announcement was made by WBC in partnership with Plus Seven Company, and a news release said the qualifier will be powered by the Tulsa Sports Commission.

“On June 4, Tulsa will be the center of the breaking universe,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release. “Not only will we see a significant economic impact to our city, Tulsa will be broadcast on the world stage. I want to thank the Tulsa Regional Chamber for their efforts in attracting this event to our city, and for Tulsa voters who have provided WBC with a venue that can now play host to world-class events like this one.”

Alongside an array of Tulsa-centric breaking activations, the WBC USA Open Qualifier will welcome Bboys, Bgirls and breaking influencers from around the country, including an iconic judges panel featuring Alex “El Niño” Diaz, Kareem “Bboy Kareem” Gwinn and Macca “Bgirl Macca” Malik. Respected for their cypher success and global impact on the culture, the trio will identify the battle’s winning duo that will qualify for a trip to the WBC World Final 2022.

To commemorate and amplify the Tulsa event, Plus Seven Company worked alongside the Tulsa Sports Commission in engaging local partners to create additional programs that spotlight breaking and hip hop. To date, Circle Cinema and local artist VNICE have joined forces for a graffiti art and film exhibit set to debut at the Circle theater in early May, while Silhouette Sneakers & Art has agreed to be the official merchandise partner of the qualifier. Additional programs will be announced.

“We’re honored to bring the World Breaking Classic brand back to the United States, and thankful to the Tulsa Sports Commission for making this a reality in Tulsa,” Nick Povalitis, event director for the WBC USA Open Qualifier, said. “Tulsa’s arts, breaking and sports scenes have been so supportive throughout the site selection process, and that will shine through when the city welcomes breaking competitors and fans for an amazing experience June 4.”

The event will feature a showcase (preliminary) round before a top-16 session determines who will advance to the WBC World Final. General admission tickets are $20 (first-come, first-served chair seats, floor or standing room). Children 15 and under are free.

Registration to compete is free and open to all ages and genders, but competitors over the age of 15 must purchase a ticket to enter the facility. Competitor registration, ticket, hotel and Visit Tulsa information is available at WorldBreakingClassicUSA.com.

With roots tracing to 1970s street dancing and at block parties in the South Bronx, N.Y., breaking has ascended the global sports landscape to set the stage for inclusion at the World Games 2022 and 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Since the inaugural WBC World Final in 2009, World Breaking Classic has helped propel breaking to new heights by providing a platform for the world’s best breakers. Past WBC World Final champions include two WBC USA Open Qualifier 2022 judges — El Niño in 2011 and Bboy Kareem in 2012.

