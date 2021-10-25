Tulsa hosting Music Cities Convention in November 2022

Global policymakers, music industry professionals, academics, brands and city leaders meet in Tulsa Nov. 2-5, 2022, for the 11th Music Cities Convention, described in a news release as the largest and most extensive gathering on the topic of music cities in the world.

The announcement of the four-day event follows the publication of the Tulsa Music Strategy, which assesses and analyses the impact that music has on Tulsa’s economy and aims to cement Tulsa as a music city for the world.

Hosted alongside the Tulsa Office of Film, Arts & Culture and Tulsa Regional Tourism, the convention will explore topics like global music city policies, music’s role in economic and social development, music and technology, music and education, the role of music in future cities, night-time economy, supporting musicians, city and place branding, music tourism, music and real estate, music for community building and more.

“The city of Tulsa is honored to host the 11th global edition of Music Cities Convention in 2022,” Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release. “It’s no secret that Tulsa has a rich and eclectic music history of its own. This feels like a harmonic pairing: Music Cities’ great content, the gathering of industry professionals from around the globe and Tulsa’s unique music scene as the backdrop.”