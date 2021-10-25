Tulsa hosting Music Cities Convention in November 2022

Global policymakers, music industry professionals, academics, brands and city leaders meet in Tulsa Nov. 2-5, 2022, for the 11th Music Cities Convention, described in a news release as the largest and most extensive gathering on the topic of music cities in the world.
The announcement of the four-day event follows the publication of the Tulsa Music Strategy, which assesses and analyses the impact that music has on Tulsa’s economy and aims to cement Tulsa as a music city for the world.
Hosted alongside the Tulsa Office of Film, Arts & Culture and Tulsa Regional Tourism, the convention will explore topics like global music city policies, music’s role in economic and social development, music and technology, music and education, the role of music in future cities, night-time economy, supporting musicians, city and place branding, music tourism, music and real estate, music for community building and more.
“The city of Tulsa is honored to host the 11th global edition of Music Cities Convention in 2022,” Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release. “It’s no secret that Tulsa has a rich and eclectic music history of its own. This feels like a harmonic pairing: Music Cities’ great content, the gathering of industry professionals from around the globe and Tulsa’s unique music scene as the backdrop.”
“The decision to host Music Cities Convention in Tulsa now couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Ray Hoyt of Tulsa Regional Tourism. “The momentum and energy supporting artists, live performances and museums is at an all-time high. Music is at the heart of Tulsa’s zeitgeist.”
Alongside the conference, delegates will be able to experience a complimentary music tour of Tulsa. They’ll explore some of the city’s main music attractions and iconic venues, including historic Cain’s Ballroom, the award-winning BOK Center, the legendary Church Studio and the highly anticipated Bob Dylan Center, which is opening in May 2022.
“We’re delighted to announce that Tulsa will be hosting the 11th edition of Music Cities Convention in November 2022,” Music Cities Events CEO Luke Jones said in the release.
“Tulsa is a global city that’s showing real leadership in strategically focusing on music within its plans for economic and social development, and we’re excited to be bringing an international group of music and city leaders together in Tulsa for networking, business development, but to also further the debate on how music can be integral to developing more vibrant places to live and work.”
The release said previous editions of the event were hosted in the United States, UK, Germany, Australia, China and South Korea.
For tickets and additional information, go to www.musiccitiesevents.com/mcc-tulsa.