Tulsa Global Alliance presenting virtual event featuring Godzilla expert

In advance of the pending “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie, Tulsa Global Alliance and the Tulsa-Utsunomiya Sister City Partnership are inviting the public to learn, virtually, from a Godzilla expert.

Dr. Bill Tsutsui, former president of Hendrix College and visiting professor at Harvard, will host “Understanding Godzilla, from Hiroshima to COVID-19” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 29.

Professor Tsutsui has published a book on Godzilla as a Japanese cultural phenomenon.

Since Godzilla’s first appearance almost 70 years ago in the classic Gojira (1954), the king of monsters has become a cinematic icon and a globally recognized symbol of Japan. But what can a giant, fire-breathing movie monster tell us about Japanese culture and Japan’s national experience from defeat in 1945 through the current global pandemic?

To join the meeting, seek out the link on the Tulsa Global Alliance Facebook page.

Godzilla vs. Kong trailer

