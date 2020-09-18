Tulsa Flea Market returns; First Street Flea reopening soon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Treasure seekers are getting the green light to explore old hunting grounds.

Two flea markets that have been shuttered during the pandemic will reopen to the public.

The Tulsa Flea Market, which is celebrating its 48th year, will return 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, on the upper level of the the River Spirit Expo at the fairgrounds. Admission is free.

Masks will be required for customers and vendors.

“If you don’t want to wear a mask, please visit us another time,” said an advisory on the flea market’s online site, tulsafleamarket.net.

For information go to the online site or email tulsafleamarket@cox.net.

The First Street Flea is relaunching Saturday, Oct. 3 (noon to 6 p.m.) and Sunday, Oct. 4 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 823 E. First St.

Staged for the first time since March, the First Street Flea will have outdoor booths, weather permitting, and otherwise will feature indoor booths that will be spaced out for social distancing.