Tulsa filmmaker John Swab talks about 'Body Brokers'

“Minari” snared headlines as a shot-in-Tulsa film that won a Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film. Meanwhile, Tulsa filmmaker John Swab continues to make films here.

One of them (“Body Brokers”) is playing at Circle Cinema and has an Academy Award winner (Melissa Leo) in the cast. For showtimes, go to circlecinema.org.

Swab fielded three questions in conjunction with the film.

Is “Body Brokers” your fourth movie to be shot in Tulsa and why do you keep returning to your hometown to shoot?

Swab: “Yes, it’s my fourth here. I love shooting at home and involving my friends and family. Making movies is very personal and often very difficult. Having the support of the community here and people I grew up with makes the experience that much more special.”

The trailer for “Body Brokers” says it is based on actual events. What’s the story behind the story?