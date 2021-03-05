 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa filmmaker John Swab talks about 'Body Brokers'

Tulsa filmmaker John Swab talks about 'Body Brokers'

{{featured_button_text}}
Body Brokers

This is a still from John Swab's shot-in-Tulsa film "Body Brokers." Courtesy Body Brokers

 Courtesy Body Brokers

“Minari” snared headlines as a shot-in-Tulsa film that won a Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film. Meanwhile, Tulsa filmmaker John Swab continues to make films here.

One of them (“Body Brokers”) is playing at Circle Cinema and has an Academy Award winner (Melissa Leo) in the cast. For showtimes, go to circlecinema.org.

Swab fielded three questions in conjunction with the film.

Is “Body Brokers” your fourth movie to be shot in Tulsa and why do you keep returning to your hometown to shoot?

Swab: “Yes, it’s my fourth here. I love shooting at home and involving my friends and family. Making movies is very personal and often very difficult. Having the support of the community here and people I grew up with makes the experience that much more special.”

The trailer for “Body Brokers” says it is based on actual events. What’s the story behind the story?

Swab: “It’s about corruption in the drug treatment business. It is a true story — about things I went through when trying to get help for addiction. Most people are unaware of the big money being made off of these people struggling to get their lives back. Quality of treatment/care isn’t the motive. It’s all about the money. I spent a lot of time doing follow-up research with other addicts, treatment center owners, doctors, etc... This film is an expose.”

Where do you stand on your next shot-in-Tulsa movie, “Ida Red?”

Swab: “We just finished it this week, it is our best yet. I’m very proud and excited to share it with everyone in Oklahoma.”

Watch Now: Scene reporters give sneak peek of 'ultimate pop culture quiz,' talk restaurants

Meet 60 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News