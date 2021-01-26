Tulsa earns spot on 'best places to live and work as a moviemaker' list

Partner highlights include the Tulsa-filmed feature “Minari” that was accepted into the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and took home top awards in the dramatic film competition: Best Film and Audience Favorite. Tulsa filmmaker and Sundance Film Festival alum Sterlin Harjo continues to film projects in the Tulsa area, recently filming his FX pilot “Reservation Dogs,” which was picked up for a full season.

MovieMaker is a magazine dedicated to the art and craft of making movies. The 2021 list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker appears in the Winter 2020 issue. The issue is available Feb. 2 on newsstands.

“This was obviously a very different year for our annual list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker — it’s a time of incredible upheaval, but also opportunity,” MovieMaker editor in chief Tim Molloy said.

“Many in the film and TV industry are looking to change their way of life, and many cities and towns across the country are welcoming these storytellers with open arms.”