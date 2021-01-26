Tulsa earns spot on 'best places to live and work as a moviemaker' list

Tulsa has been named to MovieMaker magazine's “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2021” list, per an announcement by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
“We are ecstatic about this news,” Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said in a news release. “Tulsa FMAC is dedicated to making Tulsa known as a film destination, so being included on this MovieMaker list broadly cements that status. We are grateful to all the talented filmmakers and film crew that call Tulsa home, and we look forward to continuing to assist all the producers that choose Tulsa for their next project.”
Tulsa FMAC is a division of Tulsa Regional Tourism. Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said this: “When the pandemic hit, we immediately identified ways to innovate and support the creative industries that make Tulsa so special. We established the Tulsa Film Recovery Task Force, which led to the creation of the Tulsa County Film Recovery Program. Funded and made possible by our Tulsa County Commissioners through Tulsa County CARES funding, this COVID-related relief fund was a unique program in U.S.”
Added Hoyt, “We are honored to be included on this list of best places in film. The innovation of our local film office and film community continues to shine a bright light on Tulsa.”
According to the release, Tulsa FMAC (the only city film commission accredited through the Association of Film Commissioners International) worked with 11 productions in 2017, 20 productions in 2018, 32 productions in 2019 and 25 productions in 2020.
Partner highlights include the Tulsa-filmed feature “Minari” that was accepted into the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and took home top awards in the dramatic film competition: Best Film and Audience Favorite. Tulsa filmmaker and Sundance Film Festival alum Sterlin Harjo continues to film projects in the Tulsa area, recently filming his FX pilot “Reservation Dogs,” which was picked up for a full season.
MovieMaker is a magazine dedicated to the art and craft of making movies. The 2021 list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker appears in the Winter 2020 issue. The issue is available Feb. 2 on newsstands.
“This was obviously a very different year for our annual list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker — it’s a time of incredible upheaval, but also opportunity,” MovieMaker editor in chief Tim Molloy said.
“Many in the film and TV industry are looking to change their way of life, and many cities and towns across the country are welcoming these storytellers with open arms.”
Molloy said Los Angeles and New York City were moved to MovieMaker's Hall of Fame last year in the belief that their place in moviemaking was so secure "that we should make room for communities on the rise. Little did we know how much L.A. and New York would suffer in the months to come. But their discipline and resilience will make them stronger in 2021 and beyond, as they lead movies into an era of innovation and invention.”
MovieMaker compiled the list using surveys, research on tax incentives and recent productions, and personal visits to most locations on the list, as well as the best available information on how they’re coping with the pandemic.
The full list of cities and towns — which covers both the U.S. and Canada – is below. For the complete 2021 list of Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker, visit MovieMaker.com.
CITIES
1. Albuquerque
2. Atlanta
3. Austin
4. Chicago
5. Vancouver
6. Philadelphia
7. Montreal
8. Miami
9. Boston
10. Calgary, Alberta
11. Toronto
12. Dallas
13. Cincinnati
14. Cleveland
15. Oklahoma City
16. Memphis
17. San Diego
18. Baltimore
19. Portland
20. Washington DC
21. Kansas City, Mo.
22. San Antonio
23. Seattle
24. Milwaukee
25. St. Petersburg, Fla.
SMALL CITIES AND TOWNS
1. New Orleans
2. Santa Fe, New Mexico
3. Pittsburgh
4. Savannah, Ga.
5. Victoria, B.C.
6. Providence, R.I.
7. Tulsa
8. Richmond, Va.
9. Wilmington, N.C.
10. Ashland, Ore.