Tulsa, Danny O'Connor of Outsiders House part of Soleil Moon Frye documentary 'Kid 90'

Tulsa resident Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, is a prominent figure in “Kid 90,” a documentary by “Punky Brewster” actress Soleil Moon Frye that is currently streaming on Hulu.
The film includes footage of Frye visiting Tulsa in 2018 to reconnect with O’Connor, whom she first met when she was a teen.
In the documentary, Frye said O’Connor, at one point, was her best friend.
“Those early memories of us, I remember being really, really joyful,” said Frey, who also described their relationship as confusing because they dated other people.
Like Frye, O’Connor is in the entertainment world. They met when O’Connor’s music group, House of Pain, was omnipresent with the hit single “Jump Around.” Frey said they met when O’Connor was getting to the height of his fame.
“There were cars and girls and Hell’s Angels and actors and rappers and everybody wanted to be around him,” she said. “He was really the life of the party and somehow he wanted me a part of it.”
Frye relied on diary entries and video footage from her youth as source material for the film, which lays bare her experiences after catapulting to fame as a child actor. She likened revisiting her past to the opening of Pandora’s Box.
You will recognize many of her famous friends, but not all of them survived to see themselves in the film. “Kid 90” is dedicated to the memory of eight friends who passed away.
Frye tracked down cherished people from her past for fresh interviews. Among them: O’Connor, who loves the 1983 filmed-in-Tulsa movie “The Outsiders” so much that he bought the greasers’ house from the movie and transformed it into the Outsiders House Museum at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave. O’Connor didn’t just find a house. He found a home. He relocated to Tulsa and stayed.
O’Connor said he was originally supposed to go back to Los Angeles for his “Kid 90” interview, but he got Frye to travel to Tulsa instead.
“So glad she was willing to come visit me here in my new adopted city, the city that I love so much,” O’Connor said in a recent tweet. “Just like I love you @moonfrye! Stay Gold! #Kid90”
In the documentary, Frye and O’Connor — face-to-face for the first time in more than 20 years — stroll through downtown Tulsa and visit the Golden Driller for a photo op.
Frye reminded O’Connor that he long ago said he wanted to find serenity.
“Do you think you found it?” She asked.
“More of it, but I think it’s something you have to search for on a daily basis,” O’Connor said, adding that he doesn’t just wake up serene.
“I have to work at it. I don’t know that I will ever feel completely serene. I don’t know if that’s in my DNA. Tulsa is a much more serene place for me.”
Their conversation suggests O’Connor is fortunate to be among friends who survived the fast lane.
Mentioning fast cars from his past, O’Connor said, “I was dead set on, like, wrapping one of those cars around a telephone pole or blowing my brains out. ... We were living on the edge.”
Continuing, O’Connor said “It’s mind-boggling that I’m still here. We thought we were fooling everybody, but we were clearly drug addicts and you didn’t want to see that in me, so you got off the train at the right station. I’m glad you didn’t have to see (what came next).”
On St. Patrick’s Day 2021, O’Connor said on social media that he is celebrating a 15th sober St. Patrick’s Day and is still loving his sober life.
In the film, Frye asks friends if things happened the way she remembered. O’Connor responded by saying, “Absolutely. My love for you, your love for me, at that time was a special, magical time and I knew that nothing could diminish that.”
The Outsiders House is not mentioned in “Kid 90,” but, during the closing credits, O’Connor and Frye are shown sitting together on a porch at the home.
“All the errors and mistakes and things I wish I could take back brought us to right here, right now,” O’Connor told Frye. “To have you here at this time in my life to discuss how our lives came together in that time, everything is perfect.”