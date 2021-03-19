Tulsa, Danny O'Connor of Outsiders House part of Soleil Moon Frye documentary 'Kid 90'

“I have to work at it. I don’t know that I will ever feel completely serene. I don’t know if that’s in my DNA. Tulsa is a much more serene place for me.”

Their conversation suggests O’Connor is fortunate to be among friends who survived the fast lane.

Mentioning fast cars from his past, O’Connor said, “I was dead set on, like, wrapping one of those cars around a telephone pole or blowing my brains out. ... We were living on the edge.”

Continuing, O’Connor said “It’s mind-boggling that I’m still here. We thought we were fooling everybody, but we were clearly drug addicts and you didn’t want to see that in me, so you got off the train at the right station. I’m glad you didn’t have to see (what came next).”

On St. Patrick’s Day 2021, O’Connor said on social media that he is celebrating a 15th sober St. Patrick’s Day and is still loving his sober life.

In the film, Frye asks friends if things happened the way she remembered. O’Connor responded by saying, “Absolutely. My love for you, your love for me, at that time was a special, magical time and I knew that nothing could diminish that.”