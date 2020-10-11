Tulsa Chorale takes Beethoven and the Beatles to the drive-in

Sharp said the chorus will perform the “Kyrie” and “Gloria” sections of the Mass in C. “They seemed the most appropriate for the time — a plea for mercy and a celebration of joy,” he said.

Sharp said he will open the concert with a few words about what has come to be known as the “Heiligenstadt Testament,” a letter Beethoven wrote in 1802, in which he grappled with the realization that he was losing his hearing — an unimaginable fate for a composer.

“Beethoven was asking, ‘Why me? Why am I fated to be separated from the one thing I was created to do?’” Sharp said. “We’re using that to frame our own condition. We’ve been separated from our art for months, and now, we’re doing what we can to overcome the obstacles before us.”

What attendees to “Revolutionaries” will see is a performance that was recorded in parts and edited together to create the illusion of a live, unified performance.

“This was not a decision made lightly,” Sharp said. “In fact, at one of the rehearsals, I happened to ask one of our singers how she was feeling, and she said, ‘I’m scared to death.’ Even though we were thrilled to be able to work together — there were tears of joy from more than one person — we still had to be vigilant about safety.”