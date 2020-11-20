 Skip to main content
Tulsa Chorale concert to be virtual event

Tulsa Chorale concert to be virtual event

The Tulsa Chorale

Artistic Director Tim Sharp rehearses with members of the Tulsa Chorale (formerly the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus).

 JOHN CLANTON, Tulsa World

The Tulsa Chorale's concert "Angel Band: A Service of Evening Prayer," which was to be presented Saturday at the Tulsa PAC, will now be a livestream-only event.

The decision was made in accordance with Mayor G.T. Bynum's challenge to minimize personal contact with others for the next 10 days to help keep Tulsans safe in the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the livestream of the concert are $20 and are available at tulsachorale.org.

Ticket are good for a one-time use, and the concert can be accessed anytime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and 11:59 p.m. Nov. 28.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

