 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Boys' Home sets 17th annual Run for the Roses fundraising event
0 comments

Tulsa Boys' Home sets 17th annual Run for the Roses fundraising event

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Boys Home

Tulsa Boys' Home will again present a Kentucky Derby-themed Run for the Roses party as a fundraiser. 

 IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Tulsa Boys’ Home will host the 17th annual Run for the Roses party as a virtual event from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Join the festivities for silent and live auctions, door prizes, mission moments and, said a news release, “our own Tulsa Boys’ Home Run for the Roses Derby Race on our horses.”

Register for the Kentucky Derby-themed fundraising event and sponsorships now. Anyone registered will be entered into door prize drawings to be held April 16, April 23, April 30 and May 1. To register for the silent auction and the event or to gain more details on how you can be a part of the event, visit www.tulsaboyshome.org.

As Oklahoma’s oldest nonprofit residential treatment facility for troubled boys, Tulsa Boys’ Home has benefited from outstanding community support. Run for the Roses event proceeds will be once again be tied directly to a $250,000 annual food budget for the home’s 64 residents.

For sponsorship or registration information, contact Karen Clark at 918-245-0231, ext. 5004.

Founded in 1918, Tulsa Boys’ Home is a private, not-for-profit corporation. For the last 103 years, TBH has helped over 13,500 boys ages 12 through 18 heal from their problems and find a newfound sense of hope.

New dishes at In The Raw VU

New dishes at In The Raw VU. STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World

Meet 70 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The great royal romance between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News