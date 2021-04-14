Tulsa Boys' Home sets 17th annual Run for the Roses fund-raising event

In June, our cruelty investigator picked up a thin dog with no fur at all. We can't imagine the pain poor Lily must have been in for so long; just touching her skin made it bleed. She was covered in scabs, bright pink and had many infected areas of her skin. While she had very little energy, Lily was a survivor and has been working hard on her health over these past 7 months. She is finally ready to find her forever family and begin moving on from her difficult first few years of life.
Currently in a foster home that reports Lily is a "huge source of joy and amusement," this shy but sweet girl is flourishing. She is well on her way to being potty- and crate-trained. She hasn't had an accident in her foster home in weeks and goes easily into her crate but does bark for a few minutes before settling down. Lily enjoys snuggling, chewing on hard bones and now has the energy for going on long walks.
Lily has played with other dogs and very much enjoys wrestling and rumbling hard, so much so that she can find it hard to stop playing when other dogs are around! She would do well in an only dog home or in a home with other dogs who enjoy a good hard romp and humans who could be proactive in reinforcing calm behavior when everyone is together.
Lily is around 3 years old, weighs 65 pounds, is heartworm positive and has not yet been spayed. As a big girl who can occasionally be jumpy mouthy when excited, she is looking for a home without children younger than 12 years of age. Having an intact animal in your home is an added responsibility that potential adopters should consider. She has been vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention.
Because of the long road to recover that Lily is still on, she is being offered as a foster to adopt candidate. This comes with many benefits, such as access to our dog trainer and clinic, for Lily's needs! The Tulsa SPCA will continue to treat Lily medically until she is healthy enough to be spayed, after which the adoption will be finalized. We will also soon begin treatment for her heartworms, at no cost to her adopter.
Let us know if you are Lily's happily ever after!
HOW TO ADOPT LILY
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt.
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
• Please stay home if you feel unwell, especially if you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or sore throat.
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at tulsaspca.org.
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA