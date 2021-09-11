Tulsa Botanic Garden rings in fall with Autumn in the Botanic Garden celebration

Tulsa Botanic Garden will ring in fall with pumpkins, a hay maze and its annual scarecrow display, along with a new Bank of Oklahoma Photo Station.
The annual Autumn in the Botanic Garden kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 31. Pumpkins will be available for sale, and visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow to win the “People’s Choice Award”.
The garden will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with late hours on Thursdays, during Autumn in the Botanic Garden.
Thursday nights in October from 6-8 p.m. will be BOO-tanical Bands & Blooms offering non-scary, trick-or-treating and costume contests each week in addition to the live music, food truck and drinks. Thursday, Oct. 14, instead of a food truck, the Garden will have a Hot Dog Roast with hot dog kits for roasting hot dogs over fire pits. Local ice cream cart Cherry & Bark will be on site with sweet treats for sale.
Sept. 17-26: Fall Plant Sale – Online
The Botanic Garden’s fall plant sale this year is featuring select houseplants as well as seasonal annuals including violas, pansies, stock and mums and a limited amount of tulip, daffodil and saffron crocus bulbs. Garden members have first chance to shop starting Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. The public can begin purchasing on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. through midnight on Sunday, Sept. 26. Sale proceeds help support the Garden. Check the website and Facebook event for list and details.
Sunday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.: Ninth annual D.I.G. – Day In the Garden
(Garden will only be open for DIG ticket holders). This annual family event includes lunch and drinks, pumpkin decorating, photo booth, giant bubble stations, costumed characters and live music from Gregory Fallis & The Green Horns brass band and Hot Toast Music Co. Tickets include food and drinks and all activities. Tickets are $45 for garden members and $65 for non-members. Children are free with a paid adult.
Thursday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.: Tree Fort Storytime
Local bookstore Whitty Books will be the guest reader in the Children’s Discovery Garden. Free with admission.
Garden admission is $8 for ages 13+, $4 for 3-12 yrs. and children 2 and under are free. The Garden offers discounted admission through the Museums for All program for those who receive SNAP or WIC benefits. Advance tickets are required via their website or by calling 918-289-0330.
Tulsa Botanic Garden is eight miles northwest of Tulsa at 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, 74127. For more information, call 918-289-0330 or visit tulsabotanic.org.
