Tulsa Botanic Garden rings in fall with Autumn in the Botanic Garden celebration

Tulsa Botanic Garden will ring in fall with pumpkins, a hay maze and its annual scarecrow display, along with a new Bank of Oklahoma Photo Station.

The annual Autumn in the Botanic Garden kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 31. Pumpkins will be available for sale, and visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow to win the “People’s Choice Award”.

The garden will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with late hours on Thursdays, during Autumn in the Botanic Garden.

Thursday nights in October from 6-8 p.m. will be BOO-tanical Bands & Blooms offering non-scary, trick-or-treating and costume contests each week in addition to the live music, food truck and drinks. Thursday, Oct. 14, instead of a food truck, the Garden will have a Hot Dog Roast with hot dog kits for roasting hot dogs over fire pits. Local ice cream cart Cherry & Bark will be on site with sweet treats for sale.

Sept. 17-26: Fall Plant Sale – Online