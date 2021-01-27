Tulsa-based Saugeye releases debut album

Fish story: Saugeye is a band of Tulsa music artists. The group was named after a fish. Saugeye is dropping the musical equivalent of a line in the water. A self-titled debut album is being released Jan. 29.

Saugeye is doing a free livestream album release Feb. 1. Go to the band’s Facebook page for details.

Saugeye’s members are veteran Tulsa musicians Jared Tyler, Seth Lee Jones, Jake Lynn and Casey Van Beek. Tyler, the band’s frontman, is an avid fisherman and the band is named after his favorite catch: a hybrid cross of the sauger and walleye.

Fittingly, according to an news release, Saugeye’s sound is a unique mix of hybrid roots music: folk, blues, country and rock blending seamlessly from tune to tune.

Tyler, a singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, began his professional career as a longtime sideman to acclaimed singer-songwriter Malcolm Holcombe. Tyler’s solo releases include Blue Alleluia (2006) with guest vocals from Emmylou Harris, Here With You (2010), which was co-produced by Chuck Zwicky, Prince’s mixing engineer, and most recently, and Dirt On Your Hands (2017).