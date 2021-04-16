Tulsa-based Pilgrim has new album on way

Tulsa-based Pilgrim will release a new a new album, “No Offense, Nevermind, Sorry,” that was recorded at Leon Russell’s former studio on Grand Lake. The album is scheduled to be released June 25 on Horton Records.

A news release said the album leaves no doubt that frontman and guitarist, 37-year-old Beau Roberson, is a gifted songwriter whose powerhouse vocals are a perfect match for his profound lyrics. “It’s all here – redemption, betrayal, loss and love. Each song is a perfectly crafted musical short story waiting to unfold.”

Roberson’s home was full of music as he was growing up. Roberson’s mother was a piano teacher who, according to him, was always singing around the house - everything from Aretha Franklin to Willie Nelson.

Never a fan of labeling, even as a kid, Roberson’s musical influences ranged far and wide. He said the first two CDs he ever bought with his own money were greatest hits collections by Bob Dylan and War.

The news release said you can hear those diverse influences in Roberson’s writing. The forthcoming album is difficult to fit into the tight confines of one genre. But, said the release: “Make no mistake; this album is a superb collection of eloquent songs from a very promising talent whose music truly belongs on a national stage.”