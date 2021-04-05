Tulsa-based Fire in Little Africa project gains Motown Records/Black Forum record deal

A new partnership has been announced in bringing a Tulsa-born Fire in Little Africa album to the world.

Fire in Little Africa is a groundbreaking album of original material that was written and recorded by a collective of Oklahoma hip hop artists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

On Monday, it was announced that the album will be released May 28 by Motown Records/Black Forum in partnership with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.

“Fire in Little Africa is a powerful and timely project that provides a platform and outlet for the incredibly talented and thriving music community of Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Motown Records Chairman & CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam said in a news release.

“Carrying the legacy of the Black Wall Street community, Fire in Little Africa is a body of work filled with purpose and prolific storytelling. I am honored and feel privileged to have Motown Records/Black Forum partner with Dr. View, the Bob Dylan Center and Guthrie Center to release this impactful hip-hop album.”