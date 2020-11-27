Tulsa-based episode of 'The First 48' slated to air again Friday

A Tulsa-centric episode of the television series “The First 48” will re-air at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, on A&E.

The episode, which debuted Nov. 19, is titled “Tell No Tales/Unfair Fight.” Said an episode promo: “In Tulsa, a father of two is gunned down in broad daylight when an attempt to stand up for his cousin backfires. When an unidentified woman found shot and burned resembles a suspect in a recent home invasion, New Orleans detectives suspect a connection.”

Tulsa also has been the location for other (but not all) episodes of “The First 48” this season.

Over the past 15 years, “The First 48” has followed thousands of homicide investigations in 27 cities across the country as detectives work to solve murders in the critical first 48 hours of a crime.

Over the course of the series’ run, viewers have been given unprecedented access to crime scenes, forensic processing and investigations as detectives follow leads and uncover evidence and witnesses to identify the killers.

