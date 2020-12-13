Tulsa Ballet tries to rescue holiday with 'The Lost Nutcracker'

“We have dancers from all over the world who came to Tulsa to perform in our second company,” Angelini said. “I just couldn’t say to them that they would basically lose a year of dancing because of the pandemic. When we did our ‘Creations’ program, we featured Tulsa Ballet II in four of the shows. And this time, they will have their own piece in our Christmas show.”

Rounding out the evening will be “The Lost Nutcracker,” created by dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Luciano Cannito.

Cannito has created several ballets for Tulsa Ballet through the years, including the antic slapstick of “Viva Verdi!” and the film-noir treatment of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers in “Romeo.”

“Luciano is a master at creating entertainment, and that was exactly what we need right now,” Angelini said. “We talked about how this was going to be the first time in history that we have lost ‘The Nutcracker,’ and he took it from there.”

Cannito’s piece begins with Clara and Marie — names that, depending on the version of “The Nutcracker” being performed, are given to the little girl at the center of the story — playing with a nutcracker doll. When, after a bit of magic, the doll transforms into a person, the now-ambulatory Nutcracker promptly disappears.