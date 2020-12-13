Tulsa Ballet tries to rescue holiday with 'The Lost Nutcracker'

Once upon a time, Tulsa Ballet decided not to present “The Nutcracker” during the holiday season.
It was 1971, when members of the ballet’s board of directors decided that audiences had grown tired of “The Nutcracker” and that something new — or, at least, different — should be staged in the days before Christmas.
Moscelyne Larkin, one of Oklahoma’s five Native American ballerinas who founded Tulsa Ballet with her husband, Roman Jasinski, recalled that moment during a 2002 interview with the Tulsa World.
“I remember Jascha (her pet name for Jasinski) telling them it would be a mistake,” Larkin said at the time. “But they insisted and instead we did ‘Coppelia’ during the holidays. Now, I love ‘Coppelia,’ but it just didn’t work the way ‘Nutcracker’ works.”
Larkin recalled finding, years later, a note in her husband’s handwriting from 1972 that read: “Board saw light. We return to ‘Nutcracker,’” she said. “So the next year, we did ‘The Nutcracker,’ and it’s been that way ever since.”
Then along comes the year 2020, which upended the best laid plans of mice and men.
Tulsa Ballet’s plan was that this year’s performances would be the swan song for the company’s current production of “The Nutcracker,” which Artistic Director Marcello Angelini created and debuted in 2003, replacing the production created by Jasinski and Larkin that ran for 33 years.
However, Angelini said, “Given the country’s and Oklahoma’s situation with regard to the coronavirus, ‘The Nutcracker’ would be a pandemic nightmare. It requires 40 dancers, 150 dance students, a full orchestra and countless workers backstage, all of them interacting closely. Right now, it’s impossible to do a full-length ‘Nutcracker’ in a way that would keep people safe from this virus. And safety for everyone is our top priority.”
Tulsa Ballet announced earlier this year that it would have to cancel its plans for a 2020 “Nutcracker.” But the company did not want to give up hope of presenting some sort of holiday show this year.
“It was another example of learning to think ‘inside the box,’” Angelini said. “Because the safety and well-being of our dancers is paramount, we knew we had to come up with a show that could be created within all the restrictions that are necessary for safety.”
The result is “The Lost Nutcracker,” an evening of three original works of dance theater that Tulsa Ballet will perform in the new Grand Ballroom of the Cox Business Convention Center.
The ballets to be performed will include “Holiday Boogie” by resident choreographer Ma Cong, which features big band jazz and rock ‘n’ roll holiday songs as its score; and “Little Story” by Joshua L. Peugh, which will be performed by the dancers of Tulsa Ballet II.
“We have dancers from all over the world who came to Tulsa to perform in our second company,” Angelini said. “I just couldn’t say to them that they would basically lose a year of dancing because of the pandemic. When we did our ‘Creations’ program, we featured Tulsa Ballet II in four of the shows. And this time, they will have their own piece in our Christmas show.”
Rounding out the evening will be “The Lost Nutcracker,” created by dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Luciano Cannito.
Cannito has created several ballets for Tulsa Ballet through the years, including the antic slapstick of “Viva Verdi!” and the film-noir treatment of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers in “Romeo.”
“Luciano is a master at creating entertainment, and that was exactly what we need right now,” Angelini said. “We talked about how this was going to be the first time in history that we have lost ‘The Nutcracker,’ and he took it from there.”
Cannito’s piece begins with Clara and Marie — names that, depending on the version of “The Nutcracker” being performed, are given to the little girl at the center of the story — playing with a nutcracker doll. When, after a bit of magic, the doll transforms into a person, the now-ambulatory Nutcracker promptly disappears.
Clara and Marie chase after the Nutcracker through several tableaux from classical ballets that, like “The Nutcracker,” are set to music by Tchaikovsky before finally catching up with their quarry.
Angelini said the amount of choreography that will be performed during “The Lost Nutcracker” will be matched by the choreography going on behind the scenes, as groups of dancers, who rehearse and perform in designated “pods,” are maneuvered so that paths rarely cross and no group shares the same space at the same time.
The dancers will be performing while wearing masks and face shields, and only those who live together as couples or roommates are allowed to perform duets.
“Our dancers are very good about knowing what everyone else is doing to stay safe, so that they can stay safe,” Angelini said. “Even with all the restrictions they must work with, I have to say the company is looking fantastic. This year has been an incredible challenge for everyone, and our dancers have been more than willing to meet those challenges.”
