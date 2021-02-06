Tulsa Ballet to present 'Signature Series,' postpones 'Vendetta'

Sometimes, when it comes to fulfilling a “Vendetta,” a lot of patience is required.
Tulsa Ballet announced that it is again postponing its American premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” which the company had hoped to be able to present in March, until the 2021-2022 season.
Instead, the company will present “Signature Series,” a triple-bill of single-act dance works in the Studio K theater at Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place. Performances will be at 7 p.m. March 5 and 12, 3 and 7 p.m. March 6 and 13, and 5 p.m. March 7 and 14.
The 7 p.m. March 6 performance will be livestreamed for those who are not comfortable with attending in person; this performance will be rebroadcast March 14.
The program will feature an encore performance of Jennifer Archibald’s “Parhelia,” her first creation for Tulsa Ballet’s main company that debuted in 2018 and was described by the Tulsa World as “a darkly glittering work, one that evokes ideas of conformity and rebellion, desire and despair, and the sense that there is some sort of answer to be found — be it hopeful or fearsome — just outside our reach.”
The other works are world premiere ballets by British choreographer Andrew McNicol and Boston-based choreographer Yury Yanowsky, whose “Hindrance” was part of the “Creations Reimagined” production earlier this season.
As for “Vendetta,” this will be the fifth time this ballet has been rescheduled. It originally was to have debuted in March 2020.
“This decision wasn’t taken lightly,” said Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. “But I believe it’s the only reasonable one. As always, the safety of our dancers, employees and audience members continues to be our top priority.
“The U.S. premiere of ‘Vendetta’ is a large-scale production, with an equally large cast of characters dancing on stage at the same,” Angelini said. “With social distancing protocols expected to remain in place for the next several months, ‘Vendetta’ cannot be performed as it was intended.”
Vendetta’s sets and costumes will stay in Tulsa for the next 13 months, giving ample time to reschedule its premiere in the not too distant future.
The “Signature Series” will be staged and presented in ways that ensure social distancing, with limited seating for each performance. Tickets for the virtual presentations, which will be $25 per household, will go on sale at a later date.
For more: tulsaballet.org.
