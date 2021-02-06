Tulsa Ballet to present 'Signature Series,' postpones 'Vendetta'

Sometimes, when it comes to fulfilling a “Vendetta,” a lot of patience is required.

Tulsa Ballet announced that it is again postponing its American premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” which the company had hoped to be able to present in March, until the 2021-2022 season.

Instead, the company will present “Signature Series,” a triple-bill of single-act dance works in the Studio K theater at Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place. Performances will be at 7 p.m. March 5 and 12, 3 and 7 p.m. March 6 and 13, and 5 p.m. March 7 and 14.

The 7 p.m. March 6 performance will be livestreamed for those who are not comfortable with attending in person; this performance will be rebroadcast March 14.

The program will feature an encore performance of Jennifer Archibald’s “Parhelia,” her first creation for Tulsa Ballet’s main company that debuted in 2018 and was described by the Tulsa World as “a darkly glittering work, one that evokes ideas of conformity and rebellion, desire and despair, and the sense that there is some sort of answer to be found — be it hopeful or fearsome — just outside our reach.”