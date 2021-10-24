Tulsa Ballet opens 'Breakin' Bricks'

Tulsa Ballet will return to the Tulsa PAC for the first time in nearly two years for a special production that features the world premiere of “Breakin’ Bricks,” a multimedia dance work inspired by Tulsa’s Greenwood community.

Choreographed by Jennifer Archibald, the piece combines dance, dialogue and video to address issues of racism, resilience and reconciliation.

Archibald conducted videotaped interviews with a broad spectrum of Tulsans as part of her research for this piece. “The conversation with members of the community gave me a deeper understanding of the city and its citizens,” she said. “There was a significant shift in my creative process while interviewing Tulsans from different cultural backgrounds. Their voices are the spine of the work.”