Tulsa ballet looks back, hip-hops forward for season finale

It’s been an unusually original year for Tulsa Ballet.
When most professional dance companies ceased operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Ballet worked with top national and local infectious disease specialists to devise a way to create, rehearse and perform ballet before live audiences that would be as safe as possible for all involved.
And of the nine works that Tulsa Ballet has presented in its live shows, eight of the ballets have been world premiere works.
All that invention, said Artistic Director Marcello Angelini, was strictly out of necessity.
“Some people have asked why we haven’t done some of the ballet we’ve done in the past,” he said. “The simple answer is, there would be no way the dancers would be able to do those works while wearing masks, as they’ve had to do in all our shows this season. They simply wouldn’t be able to breathe.
“The one piece this year that wasn’t an original (Jennifer Archibald’s “Parhelia,” performed earlier this month as part of the company’s “Signature Series” program) was chosen because it is fractured enough to give the dancers time to catch their breath,” Angelini said.
However, for the company’s final performance of the season, it will reach into its archives to create a program that encapsulates the past two decades of the company’s history — and include a new work that employs a dance form that has never been seen in a Tulsa Ballet production.
The production, titled “The Celebration,” will be presented May 13 and 16 at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.
The company had planned to present the world premiere of Ma Cong’s ballet version of the opera “Carmen” in May, but that production has now been moved to the fall of 2022.
“Because this year has been — to put it mildly — eventful, I wanted to close this season with something that was in itself an event,” Angelini said. “So we decided to go through our repertoire of the last 20 or so years and chose excepts from works that have a particular meaning for the company.”
One of those pieces is “Prawn Watching,” Val Caniparoli’s ballet set to the music of English composer Michael Nyman, which the company has presented several times since it premiered the work in 1997.
“It is a piece that our audiences asked for on a regular basis,” Angelini said. “This was also one of the first contemporary pieces I programmed after taking on the job of artistic director, and I remember someone telling me that this work showed the direction in which ‘the new guy’ was going to take the company. That comment has always stuck in my mind.”
The evening will also include an excerpt from another Caniparoli work, “Going for Baroque.” This was the first ballet Angelini commissioned for the company, and it also marked the beginning of Caniparoli’s tenure as Tulsa Ballet’s first resident choreographer. When Tulsa Ballet made its international debut in Sintra, Portugal, in 2002, “Going for Baroque” was the first piece the company performed during its two-week residency.
Other ballets which will be included will be excerpts from “Na Floresta,” one of the many ballets by Spanish choreographer Nacho Duato that Tulsa Ballet has performed, and “The Age of Innocence,” the first work by Edwaard Liang that Tulsa Ballet performed. Liang would go on to create “Romeo and Juliet” and “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” for Tulsa Ballet.
The evening will also include a piece from the company’s current resident choreographer, Ma Cong, as well as excerpts from such large-scale ballets as Derek Deane’s “Strictly Gershwin” and John Cranko’s “Onegin.”
But, Angelini said, after all that looking into the past, he thought the evening should conclude by taking the company in an entirely new direction.
“This is a company that has done everything from ‘Les Sylphides’ to Broadway,” he said. “I was thinking about what sort of dance that we haven’t done — and the answer was hip-hop.”
Angelini recalled that he recently attended a party with some long-term friends and colleagues, who mentioned that their daughter, Jennifer Weber, was enjoying great success working for Disney and for creating “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker,” which has toured the country to great acclaim.
“Three hours later, I was on the phone with her, commissioning her to create a hip-hop piece for Tulsa Ballet,” Angelini said. “Jennifer has no ballet training, so the dancers are approaching this with a mixture of excitement and fear, because it’s so different from what they know.”
Tickets sales for “The Celebration” will be announced at a later date.
