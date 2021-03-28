Tulsa ballet looks back, hip-hops forward for season finale

The production, titled “The Celebration,” will be presented May 13 and 16 at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

The company had planned to present the world premiere of Ma Cong’s ballet version of the opera “Carmen” in May, but that production has now been moved to the fall of 2022.

“Because this year has been — to put it mildly — eventful, I wanted to close this season with something that was in itself an event,” Angelini said. “So we decided to go through our repertoire of the last 20 or so years and chose excepts from works that have a particular meaning for the company.”

One of those pieces is “Prawn Watching,” Val Caniparoli’s ballet set to the music of English composer Michael Nyman, which the company has presented several times since it premiered the work in 1997.

“It is a piece that our audiences asked for on a regular basis,” Angelini said. “This was also one of the first contemporary pieces I programmed after taking on the job of artistic director, and I remember someone telling me that this work showed the direction in which ‘the new guy’ was going to take the company. That comment has always stuck in my mind.”