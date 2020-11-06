Tulsa Ballet announces new holiday show 'The Lost Nutcracker' at Cox Business Convention Center

Tulsa Ballet, which earlier this year announced it would have to cancel its annual holiday production of "The Nutcracker" in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, will offer a new holiday show featuring three new ballets performed in a new venue for the dance company.

"The Lost Nutcracker" will have five performances Dec. 17-20 in the new Grand Ballroom at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

Audiences will be limited to approximately 400 members at each performance to allow for a safe distance between guests. Tickets will also be sold for a virtual livestream for those guests not comfortable attending the in-person performances and for any sold-out shows.

Tulsa Ballet has also decided to postpone its planned production of "Swan Lake," which had been scheduled for February 2021, to a later date.

"The Nutcracker" has been a Tulsa holiday tradition for more than 50 years. The first performance in 1956 by what was to become Tulsa Ballet featured excerpts from "The Nutcracker," performed by founders Roman Jasinski and Moscelyne Larkin.

