Tulsa artist Scott Taylor opens new gallery

Tulsa artist Scott Taylor will host the grand opening of his namesake art gallery 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1608 E. 15th St.
Taylor, a self-described contemporary pop artist, is known for his vividly colored, energetic paintings that range from caricatures and portraits to full-scale murals, such as the "Arts District Map" mural in the Tulsa Arts District.
His work has also been featured at Glacier Dessert Bar, the BOK Center and Andolini's Sliced, where Taylor recently unveiled the wall-sized painting "918/Sliced."
“I started creating art because I realized early on that I saw the world in a certain way — a way that was bright, optimistic and positive," Taylor said. "When I paint, I create art that reflects that perspective. If there was ever a time when we need an injection of happiness, it’s now, and it’s my hope that people will come in and connect with the heart and mindset behind my art.”