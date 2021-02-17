Tulsa artist named top in the country by national magazine

“So I guess it’s a good thing my wife didn’t listen to me,” Penix said, and laughed.

Penix did not take up a paintbrush until after he graduated high school. During a visit to Laguna Beach, California, Penix visited a number of art venues and, after seeing what was on display, decided he could do at least as well.

Penix describes himself as a “light and shadows painter.” While his subject matter, captured in strong brushstrokes and vivid colors, is for the most part realist, his true focus is on what he describes as “the whole dialogue that goes on between light and dark, colors and edges, masses and shapes.”

His mother showed some of Penix’s early paintings to Royce Myers, owner of Royce Myers Art Ltd., 1706 S. Boston Ave., who encouraged him to pursue painting and who continues to represent Penix’s work.

In 2019, Penix had his first solo exhibit in his hometown at Myers’ gallery.

Penix said he is flattered at the honor and is starting to see some impact from the announcement.

“The day the story went out of the internet, I had two paintings sold,” he said. “I recently sold a huge canvas that I’m sure was because of the story.