Tulsa Artist Fellowship announces Arts Integration Awards

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship has awarded 22 of its participants with Arts Integration Awards for 2020-2021, which will help them continue their engagement with the Tulsa community through new art projects.
The yearlong award includes a $25,000 stipend, $10,000 in project resources, as well as free living and studio space.
The Arts Integration Awards are project-based and reviewed by a panel of regional arts and socially engaged professionals. Selected proposals were determined focusing on the impact projects will have on the Tulsa and greater Oklahoma communities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the community engagement focus of these projects, award recipients have been uniquely challenged to strategically modify their original proposals to accommodate virtual and/or physically distanced audience engagement.
The 2020-2021 award recipients and their forthcoming projects are:
Atomic Culture & Blackhorse Lowe: “Cinetelechy Lab,” an intergenerational storytelling mentorship
Sarah Ahmad: “The American Dream,” installation co-presented with Greenwood Art Project
Steve Bellin-Oka: “Tulsa Glitterary Conference: Engaging LGBQT+ Writers in Oklahoma”
Liz Blood: “Creative Field Guide to Northeastern Oklahoma”
Rafael Corzo: Artistic programming for Tulsa’s Latino community
Shane Darwent: “Cycling the GAP: Biking Through the Pasts, Present and Futures of North Tulsa”
Kristi Eaton: “Welcoming Tulsa,” stories about, and resources for, finding homes in the Heartland
Anita Fields & Yatika Fields: “War Club,” Native art & activism program series
Juliana Goodman: “Sooner,” literary journal and mentorship program for incarcerated Oklahomans
Elisa Harkins: “Six Moons,” an Indigenous concert series
Joy Harjo: “We Were There When Jazz Was Invented: Jazz of Southeastern Native Nations Peoples”
Karl Jones: “Goff-Fest,” festival to celebrate the life and work of architect Bruce Goff
Quraysh Ali Lansana: “The Namesake Project,” community education project
Kalup Linzy: “Queen Rose Art House,” artist residency/performance platform/social space
Rhett McNeil: “Tulsa Sandlot Society” and Left Field Books, a translation and experimental publishing project
Joel Daniel Phillips: “Killing the Negative,” a series of poems and drawings in response to censored government photographs of the Great Depression
Moheb Soliman: Arab Film Fest Tulsa
Nathan Young: “Tulsa Noise,” multiplatform performance project
Richard Zimmerman: “Add Space,” artworks in Tulsa’s advertising spaces
“Tulsa Artist Fellowship is honored to support this esteemed creative community making critical contributions to society,” said TAF Executive Director Carolyn Sickles. “The arts are essential to an engaged city and we are grateful that the George Kaiser Family Foundation (underwriter of the Tulsa Artist Fellowship) recognizes this call to action.”
