Tulsa Artist Fellowship announces Arts Integration Awards

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship has awarded 22 of its participants with Arts Integration Awards for 2020-2021, which will help them continue their engagement with the Tulsa community through new art projects.

The yearlong award includes a $25,000 stipend, $10,000 in project resources, as well as free living and studio space.

The Arts Integration Awards are project-based and reviewed by a panel of regional arts and socially engaged professionals. Selected proposals were determined focusing on the impact projects will have on the Tulsa and greater Oklahoma communities prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the community engagement focus of these projects, award recipients have been uniquely challenged to strategically modify their original proposals to accommodate virtual and/or physically distanced audience engagement.

The 2020-2021 award recipients and their forthcoming projects are:

Atomic Culture & Blackhorse Lowe: “Cinetelechy Lab,” an intergenerational storytelling mentorship

Sarah Ahmad: “The American Dream,” installation co-presented with Greenwood Art Project