Tulsa Artist Fellows names 2021-2023 class

Thirteen multidisciplinary artists and art workers, including five Oklahomans, have been selected for the 2021-23 Tulsa Artist Fellowship, the civic enhancement initiative of the George Kaiser Family Foundation that supports independent artists living and working in Tulsa.
Those selected were chosen from a pool of more than 1,200 submissions through a merit-based, open-call process, including a panel review and interviews that explored the applicants’ individual artistic practices as well as their visions for engaging with Tulsa’s diverse communities through art.
The newest group of Tulsa Artist Fellows includes five Oklahomans:
Playwright and filmmaker Rodney Clark, known locally for his original plays presented by Theatre North.
Award-winning novelist and translator Jennifer Croft, whose English translation of Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk’s novel “Flights” earned them the 2018 Man Booker International Prize.
Ryan Fitzgibbon, publisher and brand strategist.
Writer and filmmaker Brit Hensel, whose work includes the film “Native and American” and the TV series “Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People.”
Writer Chelsea Hicks, whose work incorporates the language of the Osage Nation, of which she is a citizen.
Other Fellows include Kaveh Bassiri, writer and literary translator, Fayetteville, Ark.; Ashanti Chaplin, multidisciplinary cultural producer, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Matt Gallagher, writer, Brooklyn, N.Y; Arthur Haywood, painter, illustrator and muralist, Philadelphia, Pa.; George Henson, literary translator, Monterey, Calif.; Jae Kim, writer and literary translator, St. Louis, Mo,; Natani Notah, interdisciplinary artist, Alameda, Calif.; and Jenny Wu, writer and art historian St. Louis, Mo.
Carolyn Sickles, executive director of Tulsa Artist Fellowship, said, “Out of this competitive process emerged a group of exceptional socially engaged arts practitioners. It’s my wholehearted belief that their artistic work in Tulsa will be mutually impactful. Our city is a place for community builders and innovators. We are honored to continue to support the growth of this esteemed creative community and strongly believe the arts are essential to an engaged city.”
The two-year award program includes a $40,000 artmaking stipend, as well as fully subsidized living and studio space, and resources for community programming. Tulsa Artist Fellows are encouraged to engage with the city of Tulsa as they explore and expand their artistic practices.
Price Tower Photography Workshop
The Price Tower Arts Center will host a photography workshop Oct. 1-3, led by Andrew Pielage, a travel and architecture photographer. Pielage is best known for his effort to photograph all of Price Tower architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s existing works.
“Fans of Frank Lloyd Wright, whether they know it or not, have seen Andrew’s work,” said Tiffany Wade, executive director of the Price Tower Arts Center. “Andrew’s photos of Wright’s work are not only stunning, they perfectly capture the art and spirit of this beloved architect.”
The workshop will be geared toward advanced photographers, who will work closely with Pielage to capture Wright’s only skyscraper. Participants also will be given access to areas of the tower that are typically closed to the public, along with other prominent architects’ designs in the area.
Space is limited to 10 participants. Fees start at $1,100, with an option to upgrade with a room at the Price Tower Inn, and includes a one-year membership to the Price Tower Arts Center. To register and more information: pricetower.org.
