Tulsa Artist Fellows names 2021-2023 class

Other Fellows include Kaveh Bassiri, writer and literary translator, Fayetteville, Ark.; Ashanti Chaplin, multidisciplinary cultural producer, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Matt Gallagher, writer, Brooklyn, N.Y; Arthur Haywood, painter, illustrator and muralist, Philadelphia, Pa.; George Henson, literary translator, Monterey, Calif.; Jae Kim, writer and literary translator, St. Louis, Mo,; Natani Notah, interdisciplinary artist, Alameda, Calif.; and Jenny Wu, writer and art historian St. Louis, Mo.

Carolyn Sickles, executive director of Tulsa Artist Fellowship, said, “Out of this competitive process emerged a group of exceptional socially engaged arts practitioners. It’s my wholehearted belief that their artistic work in Tulsa will be mutually impactful. Our city is a place for community builders and innovators. We are honored to continue to support the growth of this esteemed creative community and strongly believe the arts are essential to an engaged city.”

The two-year award program includes a $40,000 artmaking stipend, as well as fully subsidized living and studio space, and resources for community programming. Tulsa Artist Fellows are encouraged to engage with the city of Tulsa as they explore and expand their artistic practices.

Price Tower Photography Workshop