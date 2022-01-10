Tulsa area's biggest upcoming concerts, art shows and events for 2022

You broke out a new calendar. Let’s circle some dates.
Now that the new year has arrived, here are a few things to look forward to in 2022:
Chili Bowl
A Tulsa tradition since 1987, the Chili Bowl will help get the new year off to an accelerated start.
The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl, presented by General Tire, will take place Jan. 10-15 at Tulsa Expo Raceway — a quarter-mile clay oval inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square.
For tickets and information, go to chilibowl.com.
A free trade show will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday of Chili Bowl week.
Need a laugh?
We’re in the midst of a difficult few years and could use a laugh or two. Fortunately, performers are coming to Tulsa who can make you crack a smile. Among them: Fortune Feimster (Jan. 27), Tim Allen (Feb. 18), Tom Segura (March 10), Theo Von (May 6), Trevor Noah (April 23) and Penn & Teller (Oct. 28) at the River Spirit Casino Resort; Jeff Dunham (Jan. 29) and the Harlem Globetrotters (March 26) at BOK Center; Anjelah Johnson-Reyes at Hard Rock Live; Bill Engvall (April 1) at Tulsa Theater; Steve-O at Cain’s Ballroom (Feb. 19); and Lewis Black (Jan. 29) at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center.
Willie’s back
Willie Nelson was the centerpiece of one of the biggest music shows in Tulsa history. His 1977 Fourth of July picnic event at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway drew a crowd estimated as perhaps 77,000. He was joined by Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jerry Jeff Walker and Asleep at the Wheel.
On Jan. 29, The Cove — the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino Resort — will host a Willie Nelson & Family concert.
For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Force is strong
On Jan. 29, Tulsa Symphony is presenting “Star Wars: A New Hope.” It was originally scheduled to be performed in March 2020, but it was one of the first Tulsa shows canceled because of the pandemic. For tickets, go to tulsasymphony.org.
Hot tours
Gametime ticket sales issued a news release that ranked the most in-demand concerts for 2022. Three music artists on the top 10 list are coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center in the first three months of the new year. Tool is making a Jan. 30 tour stop, Dua Lipa will perform March 17 and Justin Bieber will play the BOK March 18.
Other scheduled BOK Center concerts include Nelly (Feb. 4), Winter Jam (Feb. 12), Eric Church (Feb. 19), Jack White (May 24) and Iron Maiden (Sept. 15).
Elton returns
If you missed Elton John’s farewell tour stop in Tulsa, or if you just want to see him again, be aware that he’s returning to Oklahoma for a Jan. 30 show at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
For a list of other upcoming events at the venue, go to paycomcenter.com.
Church Studio
The restored Church Studio is expected to open its doors in February.
Church Studio was the Tulsa home of Leon Russell’s Shelter Records label in the 1970s. It will be a destination for music lovers and a state-of-the-art recording studio upon completion. For more information, go to thechurchstudio.com.
Tulsa Ballet premiere
From Feb. 10-13, Tulsa Ballet is giving a U.S. premiere of “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” a full-length ballet by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa about a young woman’s rise to the top of organized crime. Broadway meets film noir. For tickets, go to tulsaballet.org. Bonus: In March, Tulsa Ballet is presenting “Swan Lake.”
Tulsa Opera
Next up: Tulsa Opera is premiering “Emmeline,” the first opera written by the company’s artistic director, Tobias Picker. Performances are Feb. 25 and Feb. 27. “Emmeline” — the shocking true story of a girl seduced by evil, of a woman betrayed by fate — is based on Judith Rossner’s novel. On April 29 and May 1, Tulsa Opera is presenting an “immersive” production of “Salome,” created by Tulsa native Thaddeus Strassberger, who is making his Tulsa Opera debut. For tickets, go to tulsaopera.com.
Catch a zooming star
Carly Pearce continues to trend upwards. In 2018, she was among opening acts for a Blake Shelton show at BOK Center. It was her first “big arena” show. In 2019, she teamed with Russell Dickerson for a show at Cain’s Ballroom. When she performs March 24 at Hard Rock Live, it will be as the reigning CMA female vocalist of the year.
For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Garth’s stadium tour
Garth Brooks is on a stadium tour that will bring him reasonably close to Tulsa.
Brooks will perform April 23 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It’s Brooks’ first show in Arkansas in more than seven years, and it will be his only stadium appearance in Arkansas or Oklahoma in 2022.
Bad news: The show is sold out — 70,000 tickets sold in 90 minutes.
Good news: Find a friend with a spare ticket and sweet-talk them into taking you.
Bob Dylan Center
Scheduled to open May 10 in Tulsa, the Bob Dylan Center will house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades. Items include handwritten lyric manuscripts, previously unreleased recordings, never-before-seen film performances, rare or unseen photographs and other priceless items spanning an unparalleled career.
To learn more, go to bobdylancenter.com.
Weird Al returns
Parody artist supreme Weird Al Yankovic is coming back to Tulsa for a June 1 performance at Tulsa Theater.
Yankovic has history here. He starred in “UHF,” a 1989 comedy film that was shot in Tulsa.
For tickets, go to tulsatheater.com.
Blake Shelton in Henryetta
Oklahoma country music superstar and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton agreed to headline the inaugural Highway to Henryetta festival June 11 at Henryetta’s Nichols Park. The news was announced in October by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, a Henryetta High School alum. Proceeds will benefit educational and community initiatives in Henryetta.
Go to highwaytohenryetta.com to join an email list and receive updates about the musical lineup and the on-sale date for tickets.
‘Oklahoma!’ revisited
From June 14-20, Celebrity Attractions is presenting the reimagined, controversial production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. For tickets and info, go to celebrity attractions.com.
See this at Philbrook
Featuring paintings, drawings, collages and photographs, “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism” tells the story of two of the 20th century’s most iconic artists, their tumultuous love affair and their shared aim of rebuilding a vibrant national identity in post-revolution Mexico. See it July 6 through Sept. 11 at Philbrook Museum of Art (or earlier if you’re a member). For information, go to philbrook.org.
Rocklahoma
The Rocklahoma camping and music festival announced dates for 2022. A decision was made to stick with Labor Day weekend.
Rocklahoma was a Memorial Day weekend staple prior to 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted festival organizers to take a one-year break.
When Rocklahoma returned in 2021, it was held on Labor Day weekend instead of Memorial Day weekend — and that will be the case in 2022. Rocklahoma will take place Sept. 2-4 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor.
For information, go to rocklahoma.com.
Born & Raised sequel
The Born & Raised music festival debuted in 2021 on Rocklahoma turf and will return Sept. 16-18. The festival features “outlaw” and Red Dirt music. For tickets, go to bornandraisedfestival.com.
Killers of the Flower Moon
Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro worked in Oklahoma in 2021 during the making of the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Principal photography began in April. Shooting wrapped in September. No release date has been announced, but it is expected that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will arrive in 2022.
Filming took place primarily in Pawhuska. Parts of the town got a makeover to resemble the Oklahoma of 100 years ago. The film is based on David Grann’s best-selling book about serial murders that were part of the Osage reign of terror in the 1920s.
Reba’s Place
Reba McEntire announced in November that Reba’s Place — a restaurant, live music venue and retail store — will debut in Atoka in 2022.
Constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple, Reba’s Place will feature two stories of dining space that opens up to a central stage that will host live music performances. The venue will include a curated collection of memorabilia from McEntire’s personal archives.
“I’m very excited to be opening a place so close to my roots,” McEntire said. “The Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka are wonderful partners, and I can’t wait to welcome our first guests to Reba’s Place. We are working very hard to create something not only for the local community, but that will also bring in folks from across the country.”
Featured
Gallery: Tulsa World's best new restaurants of 2021
No. 10: Saffron
No. 9: Tacos x Mezcal
No. 8: Wildflower Cafe
No. 7: Madres
No. 5: Restaurant Basque
No. 4: Oakhart Barbecue
No. 3: La Tertulia
No. 2: Little Venice
No. 1: Rustic Chophouse
Honorable mentions
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
James. D. Watts contributed to this report.