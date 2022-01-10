Tulsa area's biggest upcoming concerts, art shows and events for 2022

Killers of the Flower Moon

Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro worked in Oklahoma in 2021 during the making of the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Principal photography began in April. Shooting wrapped in September. No release date has been announced, but it is expected that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will arrive in 2022.

Filming took place primarily in Pawhuska. Parts of the town got a makeover to resemble the Oklahoma of 100 years ago. The film is based on David Grann’s best-selling book about serial murders that were part of the Osage reign of terror in the 1920s.

Reba’s Place

Reba McEntire announced in November that Reba’s Place — a restaurant, live music venue and retail store — will debut in Atoka in 2022.

Constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple, Reba’s Place will feature two stories of dining space that opens up to a central stage that will host live music performances. The venue will include a curated collection of memorabilia from McEntire’s personal archives.