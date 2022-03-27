Tulsa-area restaurant scene boasts unexpected richness, diversity of flavors

Whatever your food mood might be, from classic diner fare to haute cuisine, familiar favorites or international delicacies, you’re likely to find exactly what you want at Tulsa-area restaurants.

The Tulsa dining scene has taken off in recent years, with local chefs exploring new culinary frontiers that are earning them national recognition.

Earlier this year, the James Beard Foundation, the most prestigious culinary organization in the United States, whose awards are seen as an imprimatur of excellence, recognized eight Tulsa-area establishments as nominees for its 2022 awards.

The restaurants cited hint at the richness and diversity of the Tulsa scene: high-end gourmet dishes created by Lisa Becklund of Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy and Matt Amberg of Oren; restaurants introducing flavors of the Caribbean (Sisserou’s), Indonesia (Rendang & Co.) and the Basque region of France and Spain (Basque); and one of the city’s best places for soul food (Evelyn’s Soul Food).

But these aren’t the only chef-led restaurants that are making Tulsa a dining destination. Dozens of restaurants are offering unique menus that combine the best — often locally produced — ingredients with innovative techniques to create memorable meals, including Lowood Modern Woodfire, Stonehorse Cafe, the Palace Cafe, the Boston Deli, Amelia’s Wood Fire Grill, Biga, the Cardinal Club, Juniper and Bodean Restaurant.

Tulsa’s The Polo Grill, which has been a fine-dining destination for Tulsans for decades, was also nominated for Outstanding Wine Program, while a relative newcomer, Valkyrie, known for its unique cocktail preparations, is a nominee for Outstanding Drinks Program.

But a restaurant certainly doesn’t need a fancy award to be known for turning out excellent food.

Sometimes all one needs to do is look for the lines and the “Sold Out” signs on places such as Oakhart Barbecue, a recent addition to Tulsa’s wide-ranging barbecue scene that has brought the authentic tastes of Central Texas barbecue north of the Red River.

Barbecue in Oklahoma is something of an amalgam of influences from meat meccas such as Kansas City and Texas. Many of the city’s barbecue joints, such as Stutt’s House of Bar-B-Q, Leon’s Smoke Shack and the recently reopened Elmer’s on Brookside, celebrate that uniquely Oklahoma blend of sweet and heat, smoke and spice. Others, such as Alpha Grill, bring in flavors from around the country into their take on barbecue.

Those looking to experience the world from their seat at the dining room table have a wealth of choices. One can travel to Sand Springs for authentic Italian food at Little Venice, enjoy German and Polish specialties from Margaret’s German Restaurant, have a true taste of Honduran food at Sin Fronteras, discover the wealth of Thai and Malaysian foods at Zogam Cafe, treat yourself to the buffet at India Palace, or enjoy the family recipes at the heart of Kai Vietnamese Cuisine, just to name a few.

Tulsa is also home to a sizeable population of citizens of Central and South American origins who are following their culinary dreams here, with such restaurants as 918 Maples Cafe & Catering, Madre’s Mexican Kitchen, Que Gusto, Cancun, El Rio Verde, Calaca and Tacos Don Francisco.

One thing that brings thousands of visitors to Tulsa each year is “the Mother Road,” also known as Route 66. And for those wanting to make the trek as authentic as possible, Tulsa is home to all sorts of places that offer the sort of meals one might have encountered along the way, like diners with hearty breakfast and lunch dishes, and locally owned burger joints, including Arnold’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, Ron’s Hamburgers & Chili, Howdy Burger, Bill’s Jumbo Burger, Fat Guy’s Burgers, Brownie’s, Claud’s and Weber’s.

If you prefer your burgers more upscale, it’s hard to top the burger at The Tavern, though there are places such as the Local Bison, Prhyme Steakhouse, Roka Bar & Asian Flavors, and Goldie’s that serve up sophisticated burgers.

And one can’t truly say they have dined in Tulsa without having sampled the chili dogs at the original Coney Island Hot Weiners.

It’s impossible to cover all that Tulsa has to offer in the space we have, so think of this as an amuse bouche, a sampler to begin your own explorations of Tulsa’s food scene.

