Tulsa Area Marble Show returns in 2021

Got any marbles that you suspect might have some value?

Roll ‘em out to Tulsa Area Marble Show, scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Embassy Suites, 3332 S. 79th E. Ave.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Tulsa Area Marble Show did not take place in 2020, but the event is returning with demonstrations of marble-making by local artists (including Jay Slack), a marble racing board and free marbles for kids, according to Randy Coker, president of the Tulsa Area Marble Club.

Antique, vintage and marble dealers will be on hand to show and sell their marbles. Attendees can bring marbles to be evaluated. Admission is free.

