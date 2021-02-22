Tulsa-area Jersey's Mike's partnering with DVIS; Duet do-over for Valentine's Day

Foolish Things to mark Chinese New Year

Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., will host a wine dinner to usher in the "Year of the Ox" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The menu will feature traditional Chinese New Year dishes, with a "Foolish" twist, and paired with a selection sparkling wines.

Among the items offered will be shiitake, garlic, bok choy, daikon, carrot gel; duck confit fried rice with cured egg and tangerine; oxtail bao, pickled cabbage and radish; and nian gao, glutinous rice cake with jujube, for dessert.

Cost is $50 per person, and seating is limited to 30. To reserve: barandbiscuit.com/winesdayreso.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Pippin's Taproom's Center of the Universe IPA

Meet 44 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.