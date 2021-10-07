Tulsa-area haunted attractions ready to deliver scares

Looking for a scare during the Halloween season? Here are a few of the area’s haunted attractions:
Insanity Farms at Pumpkin Town Farms
6060 S. Garnett Road
Pumpkin Town Farms has many non-scary options (including a popular new hoop and holler basketball shoot), but fright lovers can sample Pumpkin Town Farm’s haunted attraction, Insanity Farms. A butcher’s shop and a haunted school bus have been added to the haunt.
Insanity Farms, recommended for ages 12-up, is open every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7 p.m. until midnight, plus Halloween night. The last admission is sold at 11 p.m. You’ll find a “field of fear” corn maze, a chaos pallet maze and zombie paintball on the premises.
Pumpkin Town Farms is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Tickets and info: pumpkintownfarm.com.
Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead
5610 W. Skelly Drive
Three haunted attractions can be explored in one location. The Hex House is inspired by a true story from Tulsa’s past. The Hex House, Westside Grim and Rise of the Living Dead are multi-element dark attractions. They are not recommended for children younger than 13, anyone who is pregnant or who has back, neck or heart problems or any other medical condition.
Remaining dates are Oct. 8-10, 13-16, 21-24 and 30-31. The box office is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance.
Tickets and info: tulsahexhouse.com
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
The festival is open Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween. Gates will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are multiple spooky attractions. A skull rating system is used to rank the attractions for frights. Outdoor haunts begin at dark, and indoor haunts open after the 6 p.m. monster dance.
Parking and festival admission are free, but tickets must be purchased for each attraction. Advance tickets can be purchased at okcastle.com. To preserve a family-friendly environment, unaccompanied minors younger than 18 must have a photo ID to enter. Minors younger than 16 must be in attendance with a responsible adult.
Tickets and info: okcastle.com
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, 6850 S. Elwood Ave.
The Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail is a trail (three-fourths of a mile long) full of spooky surprises. Cost is $10 per person.
Spooky tours start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Visitors can choose their preferred day and time. Available dates are Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
The experience is not recommended for children under 12, the faint of heart or those with mobility issues.
Tickets and info: turkeymountainhauntedtrail.com.
The Asylum
304 W. Cherokee Ave., Nowata
A still-inhabited old asylum is the setting for this established haunted attraction in Nowata. The Asylum is open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays in October.
Tickets and info: oklahomaasylum.com.
Psycho Path
1517 E. 106th St. North, Sperry
Who is brave enough to experience Psycho Path in its 17th season? Located in Sperry, Psycho Path features two haunted attractions, the Dark Ride and Shadow Box.
Psycho Path is open every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets must be purchased online.
Tickets and info: psychopathhaunt.com.