Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show returning to Expo Square

A Tulsa tradition — the Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show — isn’t as old as the state, but some of the items at the show will be.
For instance: To promote the show, an organizer of the show shared a photographic image of a rare 1907 Coca-Cola calendar that will be on display at the 43rd annual event, scheduled 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 on the upper level of the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.
The Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show is being staged simultaneously with the Tulsa Flea Market. There is no admission fee.
One of the largest antique advertising and bottle shows in the country, the show will host dealers from 15 states. Featured items will include authentic antique signs, bottles, jars, clocks, calendars, displays, tins, paper items, toys and coin-ops from stores. Bottle and jar categories include soda pop, medicines, beers, whiskeys, perfumes, fruit jars, candy jars, ceramic jugs and others.
The Coca-Cola calendar (from the same year Oklahoma became a state) shows a woman in a lacy dress holding an etched flare glass of Coca-Cola. These early glasses were distributed to soda fountain operators to promote sales.
Those who see the image should note the size of the glass. Early servings of soft drinks were very small. The glass in the image held about four ounces. Orange and grape juice glasses from the time period were even smaller — slightly larger than a shot glass. The line close to the bottom of the glass shows the syrup level, with the remainder of the glass to be filled with chilled carbonated water. During that time period, no ice was put in the glass.
The calendar states you should drink Coca-Cola because it “relieves fatigue” and is “delicious and refreshing.” Coca-Cola was created by an Atlanta pharmacist in 1886 and was originally sold in drug stores as a tonic for various ailments. The name was derived from the extract of coca leaves and kola nuts — and it contained traces of cocaine until about 1903.
Coca-Cola lived up to its claims of relieving fatigue because caffeine was a component from inception. Initially sold only at soda fountains, it was first bottled by the Biedenharn Candy Co. of Vicksburg, Miss., in 1894. During those early years, the product’s promotion gradually changed from patent medicine to a healthful and refreshing temperance drink to be partaken by everyone every day.
The Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show, which takes place annually in June, is the year’s largest flea market related event.