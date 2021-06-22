Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show returning to Expo Square

A Tulsa tradition — the Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show — isn’t as old as the state, but some of the items at the show will be.

For instance: To promote the show, an organizer of the show shared a photographic image of a rare 1907 Coca-Cola calendar that will be on display at the 43rd annual event, scheduled 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 on the upper level of the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.

The Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show is being staged simultaneously with the Tulsa Flea Market. There is no admission fee.

One of the largest antique advertising and bottle shows in the country, the show will host dealers from 15 states. Featured items will include authentic antique signs, bottles, jars, clocks, calendars, displays, tins, paper items, toys and coin-ops from stores. Bottle and jar categories include soda pop, medicines, beers, whiskeys, perfumes, fruit jars, candy jars, ceramic jugs and others.

The Coca-Cola calendar (from the same year Oklahoma became a state) shows a woman in a lacy dress holding an etched flare glass of Coca-Cola. These early glasses were distributed to soda fountain operators to promote sales.