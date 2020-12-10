TU Theatre to present 'Almost, Maine' in virtual production

The University of Tulsa's Department of Theatre is presenting its first virtual production, with John Cariani's "Almost, Maine."

The play, which debuted to great acclaim in 2004, is a series of 11 vignettes that explore, in the words of the New York Times' review of its Off-Broadway production, "the sudden thunderclap of love and the scorched earth that sometimes follows."

In a promotional video, the TU production's director, Steven Marzoff, describes "Almost, Maine," as "an incredibly human play that deals with relationship struggles" in ways that celebrate "joy, hope and the power of love. And given the current state of our world, a play that highlights these themes is a welcome distraction. At least, we hope that it is."

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 10-12; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com; search for University of Tulsa.

