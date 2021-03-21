TSO violinist finds 'Scottish Fantasy' a dream to play

Indulging in a German composer’s fantasy of Scottish folk music wasn’t something violinist Rossitza Goza was anxious to explore.
“I had heard too many student performances that highlighted all of the technical difficulties, and very little of the musical riches, of the work,” Goza said. “No offense to those students — this is a very challenging piece. After all, it was one of Jascha Heifetz’s signature showpieces. But for years, I avoided it.”
That changed when the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, for whom Goza serves as concertmaster, programmed the Scottish Fantasy in E-Flat Major, Op. 46, by Max Bruch, as part of its 2020-2021 season — which was announced just a month before the coronavirus shutdown in March 2020.
The work was originally planned to be part of the orchestra’s Jan. 16 concert, which would have also included the Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 98, by Brahms.
These two works, along with Wagner’s Overture to “The Flying Dutchman,” will make up the program for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s next radio concert, which will be aired 8 p.m. March 27 and 4 p.m. March 28 on KWTU (88.7 FM), part of Public Radio Tulsa.
Renowned conductor Gerard Schwarz led the orchestra in the performance, which was recorded live at the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall March 14.
Making the Bruch work, which is a violin concerto in everything but name, part of the Tulsa Symphony’s season “was a suggestion to the (orchestra’s) Artistic Committee from a long-time benefactress, Josie Winter, who loves the ‘Scottish Fantasy’ and wanted to hear me play it,” Goza said.
However, that January concert, along with the rest of the orchestra’s season, had to be scrapped because of COVID-19 restrictions. When the Tulsa Symphony was able, through a partnership with the Tulsa Drillers, to present a successful concert at the ONEOK Field ball park in September, they chose to follow it with another outdoor show in October, one that would feature both the Brahms symphony and the Bruch “Scottish Fantasy.”
That concert — to use a proper baseball phrase — had to be called on account of rain, as a late autumn monsoon made performing too dangerous for the orchestra. Even the dress rehearsal had to be canceled, as high winds sent music stands flying around the outdoor stage.
Coincidentally, the day of the recording for the radio broadcast was also a stormy day. As Tulsa Symphony executive director Keith Elder said, “It’s seems as if Bruch and Brahms bring rain.”
All that might lead one to wonder if, as legend has it about a particular Scotland-set play by Shakespeare, that this “Scottish Fantasy” may be cursed.
Goza good-naturedly disagrees with that concern, but she did say the upheavals and reversals caused some consternation.
“The date change curtailed my study process by three months, which wasn’t a problem because during the pandemic I had ample time to prepare,” Goza said. “But, psychologically, it did put me on edge.
“The conventional wisdom is to begin studying a new concerto a year ahead before performing it with an orchestra,” she said. “This doesn’t necessarily mean working on it every day; the periods of ‘resting’ the piece are even more important than the periods of intensely studying it. Our brains have the miraculous ability to process things when we don’t actively think about them, and internalizing music most definitely needs this kind of ‘seasoning.’
“So when we had to postpone the concert until a later date, I was both disappointed, but also delighted for the extra curing time the postponement provided,” Goza said. “The best things are worth waiting for!”
That postponement also gave Goza the chance to delve even deeper into the music, where she discovered “unabashed lyricism, drama and virtuosity, all wrapped in Bruch’s unidiomatic writing for the violin.”
She also was able to research the various Scottish folk songs, such as “Auld Rob Morris,” “The Dusty Miller,” and “Scots wha hae,” from which Bruch took inspiration.
“I spent some time researching the Scottish songs Bruch quotes in each movement and tried to ‘pronounce’ the words with the appropriate bow articulation,” Goza said. “The lyrics also provided great help in understanding the character and range of emotions for each section, and gave me an insight into the proper musical inflection and timing. Then it was just a question of letting these feeling go through me as I played, and the piece literally played itself.”
In addition to her work with the Tulsa Symphony, Goza is also a member of the Harrington String Quartet and teaches at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, just south of Amarillo. Her activities with both these entities were also greatly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.
“Outside of Tulsa, I played only one in-person concert (this season), back in September,” she said. “So it is wonderful how proactive and ingenious the leadership of the TSO has been to make concerts, live or virtual, possible during this difficult year.
“Every change teaches us something new and shows us how to do things better – even if it is by the virtue of higher appreciation for how things used to be,” Goza said. “So I try to look on the past year in a positive way and not dwell on the disruptions, especially because the end of the pandemic is in sight. I can’t wait to get back to regular performances, as I feel that the extra time for self-reflection and practicing has made me a better musician, and I have more to give.”
Married 58 years, this couple’s first date was at Admiral Twin
Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here
Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Follow all of our coverage here:
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
Related: What we know so far about the 'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie set in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Martin Scorsese, while location scouting, posts photos from Osage County
Scorsese's production team comes to Pawhuska to scout 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie production hiring Osage County residents: artisans, construction workers, hair stylists and more needed
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Photo gallery: Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Osage Nation lobbying to get Scorsese and DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmed in Oklahoma
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
Related story: Osage County abuzz about Scorsese and DiCaprio possibly filming 'Flower Moon' there
Related content: 50 stars who have filmed in Oklahoma in the last decade
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reportedly adapting Oklahoma true-crime book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' into a movie
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
Book review : "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
"This is a special 'editor' offer at a rate we have not offered before. For just $26, you get unlimited access to everything on tulsaworld.com…