TSO violinist finds 'Scottish Fantasy' a dream to play

Indulging in a German composer’s fantasy of Scottish folk music wasn’t something violinist Rossitza Goza was anxious to explore.

“I had heard too many student performances that highlighted all of the technical difficulties, and very little of the musical riches, of the work,” Goza said. “No offense to those students — this is a very challenging piece. After all, it was one of Jascha Heifetz’s signature showpieces. But for years, I avoided it.”

That changed when the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, for whom Goza serves as concertmaster, programmed the Scottish Fantasy in E-Flat Major, Op. 46, by Max Bruch, as part of its 2020-2021 season — which was announced just a month before the coronavirus shutdown in March 2020.

The work was originally planned to be part of the orchestra’s Jan. 16 concert, which would have also included the Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 98, by Brahms.

These two works, along with Wagner’s Overture to “The Flying Dutchman,” will make up the program for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s next radio concert, which will be aired 8 p.m. March 27 and 4 p.m. March 28 on KWTU (88.7 FM), part of Public Radio Tulsa.

Renowned conductor Gerard Schwarz led the orchestra in the performance, which was recorded live at the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall March 14.

Making the Bruch work, which is a violin concerto in everything but name, part of the Tulsa Symphony’s season “was a suggestion to the (orchestra’s) Artistic Committee from a long-time benefactress, Josie Winter, who loves the ‘Scottish Fantasy’ and wanted to hear me play it,” Goza said.

However, that January concert, along with the rest of the orchestra’s season, had to be scrapped because of COVID-19 restrictions. When the Tulsa Symphony was able, through a partnership with the Tulsa Drillers, to present a successful concert at the ONEOK Field ball park in September, they chose to follow it with another outdoor show in October, one that would feature both the Brahms symphony and the Bruch “Scottish Fantasy.”

That concert — to use a proper baseball phrase — had to be called on account of rain, as a late autumn monsoon made performing too dangerous for the orchestra. Even the dress rehearsal had to be canceled, as high winds sent music stands flying around the outdoor stage.

Coincidentally, the day of the recording for the radio broadcast was also a stormy day. As Tulsa Symphony executive director Keith Elder said, “It’s seems as if Bruch and Brahms bring rain.”

All that might lead one to wonder if, as legend has it about a particular Scotland-set play by Shakespeare, that this “Scottish Fantasy” may be cursed.

Goza good-naturedly disagrees with that concern, but she did say the upheavals and reversals caused some consternation.

“The date change curtailed my study process by three months, which wasn’t a problem because during the pandemic I had ample time to prepare,” Goza said. “But, psychologically, it did put me on edge.

“The conventional wisdom is to begin studying a new concerto a year ahead before performing it with an orchestra,” she said. “This doesn’t necessarily mean working on it every day; the periods of ‘resting’ the piece are even more important than the periods of intensely studying it. Our brains have the miraculous ability to process things when we don’t actively think about them, and internalizing music most definitely needs this kind of ‘seasoning.’

“So when we had to postpone the concert until a later date, I was both disappointed, but also delighted for the extra curing time the postponement provided,” Goza said. “The best things are worth waiting for!”

That postponement also gave Goza the chance to delve even deeper into the music, where she discovered “unabashed lyricism, drama and virtuosity, all wrapped in Bruch’s unidiomatic writing for the violin.”

She also was able to research the various Scottish folk songs, such as “Auld Rob Morris,” “The Dusty Miller,” and “Scots wha hae,” from which Bruch took inspiration.

“I spent some time researching the Scottish songs Bruch quotes in each movement and tried to ‘pronounce’ the words with the appropriate bow articulation,” Goza said. “The lyrics also provided great help in understanding the character and range of emotions for each section, and gave me an insight into the proper musical inflection and timing. Then it was just a question of letting these feeling go through me as I played, and the piece literally played itself.”

In addition to her work with the Tulsa Symphony, Goza is also a member of the Harrington String Quartet and teaches at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, just south of Amarillo. Her activities with both these entities were also greatly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Outside of Tulsa, I played only one in-person concert (this season), back in September,” she said. “So it is wonderful how proactive and ingenious the leadership of the TSO has been to make concerts, live or virtual, possible during this difficult year.

“Every change teaches us something new and shows us how to do things better – even if it is by the virtue of higher appreciation for how things used to be,” Goza said. “So I try to look on the past year in a positive way and not dwell on the disruptions, especially because the end of the pandemic is in sight. I can’t wait to get back to regular performances, as I feel that the extra time for self-reflection and practicing has made me a better musician, and I have more to give.”

Radio Broadcast

The Tulsa Symphony in Concert with violinist Rossitza Goza and guest conductor Gerard Schwarz

8 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m. Sunday, March 28.

KWTU (88.7 FM)

