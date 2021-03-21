TSO violinist finds 'Scottish Fantasy' a dream to play

“I spent some time researching the Scottish songs Bruch quotes in each movement and tried to ‘pronounce’ the words with the appropriate bow articulation,” Goza said. “The lyrics also provided great help in understanding the character and range of emotions for each section, and gave me an insight into the proper musical inflection and timing. Then it was just a question of letting these feeling go through me as I played, and the piece literally played itself.”

In addition to her work with the Tulsa Symphony, Goza is also a member of the Harrington String Quartet and teaches at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, just south of Amarillo. Her activities with both these entities were also greatly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Outside of Tulsa, I played only one in-person concert (this season), back in September,” she said. “So it is wonderful how proactive and ingenious the leadership of the TSO has been to make concerts, live or virtual, possible during this difficult year.